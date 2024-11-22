How Chevrolet Made History in NASCAR by Sweeping All Three Nationwide Series Manufacturer Titles

The initial 15 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Season saw Chevrolet and Toyota leading the pack, with Toyota winning eight races. However, the tide turned at the Goodyear 400 in Darlington, where Brad Keselowski notched Ford’s first win of the season.

Advertisement

The victory marked the beginning of a turnaround, with Ford ultimately clinching the Cup championship by season’s end with Joey Logano winning the NASCAR Cup championship title.

Despite Ford’s ascent, Chevrolet found its own reasons to celebrate, sweeping the manufacturer championships across all three NASCAR series for the second consecutive year — its sixth achievement overall.

Chevrolet’s dominance extended beyond a mere streak, as it secured the Manufacturer Championship in the Cup division for the fourth straight year, reigned supreme in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the eighth year running, and retained its crown in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the second successive year.

Chevrolet made history by becoming the first manufacturer to sweep all three NASCAR divisions in consecutive seasons. The achievement marked their 43rd NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship with 15 wins, the 26th Bill France Performance Cup with 18 wins, and the 12th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Manufacturer Championship with a dozen victories this season.

The brand’s legacy in NASCAR traces back to its inaugural Manufacturer Championship in 1958, highlighted by an unprecedented streak of 13 consecutive titles from 2003 to 2015.

Before the 2024 wins, Chevrolet had already accumulated NASCAR Cup series manufacturer championships in 2023, 2012, 2005, 1998, and 1996, further solidifying its dominant presence in motorsport history.

Chevrolet Vice President shares his feelings after bagging the NASCAR titles

The Vice President of Chevrolet, Scott Bell, expressed his pride after the automaker secured the manufacturer championship titles across all three NASCAR national series for the second consecutive year. Bell remarked,

“Winning the manufacturer championship titles in all three NASCAR national series for the second straight year is a remarkable achievement, and we are so proud of all the Chevy teams. This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication we’ve seen all season long from Chevrolet engineers, drivers, crew chiefs, and teams.”

Despite this success, there’s an undercurrent of controversy regarding manufacturers potentially influencing drivers to protect teammates from the same banner.

With NASCAR hinting at stricter regulations for the upcoming year, the landscape could see big shifts in how teams and drivers align.