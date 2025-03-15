How Dale Earnhardt Jr. Can Prove to be the Biggest Game Changer in the Quest to Perfect the Career Mode in NASCAR 25

September 15, 2023, Bristol, TN, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) takes to the track for the Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol TN. Bristol USA

NASCAR 25, iRacing’s first standalone NASCAR game for both consoles and PC, has unveiled exciting new features about its Career Mode. Dale Earnhardt Jr., the Executive Producer of the game, provided additional insights in the third episode of the developer diary video.

He explained that this new installment, released four years after Motorsport Games’ NASCAR 21: Ignition, will encompass all four primary NASCAR series, featuring real-life NASCAR drivers. The game will offer a variety of modes, including career mode, quick races, full seasons, and online multiplayer.

Elaborating on the components of the career mode, Dale Jr. disclosed in the Dev Diary video,

“In the career mode, you’ll be tasked with making decisions on how to spend your time. And it’s not all about just what you do on the racetrack you’re going to have to do things to build your reputation and that might be charitable work or a movie opportunity, there’s going to be things that your sponsors ask you to do and you’ll have to balance between building your reputation in your brand and being successful on the racetrack.”

John Schneider, the Director of Development and Production, emphasized the contribution of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the project, remarking on the advantage of having such direct access to him. Schneider noted that the opportunity to collaborate with a driver of Dale Jr.’s stature has been phenomenal.

Unlike others who might simply playtest and approve, Dale Jr. is deeply engaged in the game’s design process, which has been immensely beneficial.

NASCAR 25 will include all the premier NASCAR series — the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and, for the first time in a standalone title, the ARCA Menards Series.

In Career Mode, players will begin in a modest backyard garage, customizing their vehicle before launching their career in the ARCA Menards Series and sharpening their skills to climb the racing hierarchy.

Success in this mode transcends mere racing; players will negotiate contracts, accumulate money, recruit staff, expand their facilities, and engage in public relations to enhance their reputation, mirroring the career paths of real-life drivers.

On the track, players will experience unparalleled interaction with their crew chief and spotter, enriching the racing experience and deepening the game’s realism.

Ty Majeski’s thoughts on the new iRacing game NASCAR 25 features

In NASCAR 25, the enhancements to Career Mode were crafted with insights and feedback from NASCAR professionals, including 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ty Majeski.

He emphasized that Career Mode offers a realistic depiction of a driver’s ascent through the NASCAR ranks, encapsulating the strategic decisions required to advance vehicles to competition readiness.

He explained that the mode would educate the fans and gamers on the operational aspects of racing, particularly how upgrades are strategized within budgetary constraints.

It includes decisions on whether to invest in new shocks, overhaul an engine, or acquire a new set of tires — choices that mirror the real-life decisions faced by NASCAR teams.

Majeski reflected on how these decisions paralleled those he made throughout his own career, noting that the game enables players to craft a similar trajectory in their virtual racing endeavors, which he regarded as a compelling feature of the game.

Unfortunately, fans eager to revisit other NASCAR titles in anticipation of NASCAR 25’s autumn release will find options limited on modern platforms. At the end of 2024, several games, including NASCAR 15, NASCAR 21: Ignition, and various NASCAR Heat titles, were removed from listings. Only NASCAR Arcade Rush remains available, unaffected by these delistings.