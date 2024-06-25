mobile app bar

Chase Briscoe Celebrates JGR Transfer ‘News’ With Season-Best NASCAR Finish

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Sep 24, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) during driver introductions before the AutoTrader EcoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few days after Christopher Bell unintentionally revealed the big news, Chase Briscoe proved to the NASCAR world why he deserves to be in that #19 Joe Gibbs Racing seat. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver fared well in the damp conditions and managed to finish second in the race. Interestingly, it was also his first finish in the top three since 2022.

The 29-year-old has run well on wet tracks so far this year but even he did not expect to finish as high up as he did. As per Briscoe, rain played the biggest part in him finishing as high as he did. In dry conditions, the SHR star was languishing outside the top 10 but his dirt experience made it a lot easier to slide around and pass cars in the wet.

“We knew typically on the road courses and even the ovals that we’ve ran in the rain we’ve been pretty good truthfully. I didn’t expect to drive up to second, but yeah, really good recovery as far as that Ford,” he said as per NBC.

Briscoe has been in the limelight throughout the week thanks to Christopher Bell, who ended up winning the race in Loudon.

Chase Briscoe laughed off ‘typical’ Christopher Bell revelation

The 29-year-old was taking part in a 4/10th sprint car race at the New Hampshire flat track when asked about the #20 driver’s words. While Briscoe found it funny, he said it was typical. Bell did apologize to his future teammate but by then, the damage had already been done.

“He said, ‘Chase, I’m sorry I messed up really bad.’ But I haven’t got to see any of it. I’m sure when I get back after tonight I’ll get blown up pretty bad but yeah, typical Christopher,” he said.

If he performs consistently as he did on Sunday in a JGR car, there is no doubt that Chase Briscoe can be a regular contender for race wins.

