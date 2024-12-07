How Do NASCAR Drivers Drink Water During a Race?

Denny Hamlin prepare to get in his car during Sunday’s pre-race for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. © Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

A typical NASCAR race can span anywhere from two to four hours, factoring in potential disruptions like cautions, red flags, and rain delays — not to mention the time it takes just to find your seat. But amidst the intensity and heat of competition, how do drivers manage to stay hydrated?

According to an insider from Joe Gibbs Racing, “In the 2000s hydration system started being used much like what you’d use for hiking it’s a pouch full of water that goes up to the driver’s helmet but some drivers still prefer the normal water bottles.”

However, not all drivers have adopted this modern method; some still prefer traditional water bottles. The method of hydration delivery can vary from team to team. In some setups, it involves a pump system, allowing drivers to hydrate by pressing a button on the steering wheel.

During NASCAR races, drivers often also use a hydration system consisting of a pouch equipped with a tube that connects directly to their helmets, allowing them to drink water effortlessly.

The hydration pouches are strategically positioned beside the drivers or behind their seats. An insulated hose runs from the pouch to a bracket near the driver’s head, which also serves to secure the radio wire. Both the drinking hose and the radio wire attach to the driver’s helmet, with the drinking tube conveniently placed in front of the driver’s mouth for easy access.

Some NASCAR drivers opt out of using a pump system and simply use the tube like a straw, sipping as needed to maintain hydration throughout the race.

The water consumed during these intense competitions is typically enhanced with a blend of vitamins, minerals, and glucose to support endurance and hydration. Given the length and physical demands of races, staying hydrated is crucial for drivers.

Similarly, when it comes to managing the need to relieve themselves during a race, NASCAR drivers strategize their fluid intake and make sure to use the restroom before climbing into their cars to minimize the necessity.

However, although it’s not commonly spoken about and happens infrequently, there are instances where drivers, unable to hold it any longer, may end up relieving themselves in their suits. On the track, the urgency to maintain peak performance often outweighs concerns about any discomfort or the odor of urine at the race’s end.

NASCAR drivers share their ways of staying hydrated during intense races

Despite careful management of their fluid intake to prevent dehydration and maintain sodium levels, it’s common for drivers to experience dry throats as they navigate the high-speed turns of the racetracks. In a revealing video posted by Joe Gibbs Racing in March 2024, several drivers detailed their methods for drinking water mid-race.

Ty Gibbs described his setup, saying, “I have a little bottle that has a little straw and I just grab the thing and stick it up in my helmet.” Martin Truex Jr. explained his more integrated system saying that the pipe that connects to his bottle feeds back into his helmet through a small opening, allowing him to drink whenever he needs to.

Denny Hamlin shared how he manages hydration even during green flag conditions, noting, “There’s some tracks where the straightaway are long enough to where I can reach over, grab it out of the cup holder. Most of the tracks, you just don’t have time.” Conversely, Christopher Bell mentioned that he typically waits for a caution period to take a drink.

However, despite these strategies, the intense heat inside the cars — amplified by both the engine and external temperatures — can lead to dehydration, occasionally causing drivers to feel dizzy or suffer from upset stomachs during or after the race.