How Do NASCAR Teams and Drivers Get Numbers Assigned for the Cars?

NASCAR drivers are often identified by their car numbers, which, broadcasted by commentators and recognized by peers, become synonymous with their racing persona. But how do teams and drivers get these numbers? A YouTube video from Joe Gibbs Racing shed light on this process.

In the video, the JGR insider explained, “The numbers are technically assigned to us by NASCAR. We request the number. Many teams have had the numbers assigned to them for decades and decades…”

“So, you are assigned that number as long as you have a charter. If you park the number, for example, we have the #18, which we haven’t run in the last couple of years. It is still held for JGR at which time we decide we want to bring it back.”

He added, “Every number has a great deal of history. The #11 for example is the winningest number in NASCAR history. By the way Denny’s one away from being the winningest driver in the #11. But all of our numbers were requested and have been assigned to us. Generally will be ours to use until we release them and tell NASCAR we don’t want to use them anymore.”

Teams are not required to own a charter to possess a number, although charters are usually linked with specific numbers. Since the introduction of the charter system, monitoring the reassignment of numbers associated with charters has become more straightforward. Unlike other sports where retiring a number often honors a player, in NASCAR, continuing to utilize a number post-retirement can help maintain fan allegiance to a team.

Typically, it is the fans who most vocally advocate for retiring numbers, as evidenced by the calls to retire the #24 following Jeff Gordon’s retirement in 2015 and the #3 after Dale Earnhardt’s accident at Daytona in 2001. Additionally, teams have the flexibility to transfer or sell their number to another team.

For example, after Stewart-Haas Racing ceased its operations, the #4 car from SHR was acquired by Front Row Motorsports, which retained the car’s original number — #4. However, the other two teams that purchased charters from SHR opted to race under different numbers.

Additionally, teams have the flexibility to alter their car numbers temporarily for special occasions. In 2016, Kyle Busch drove the #75 car in the All-Star Race to celebrate the 75th anniversary of M&M’s.