How Hailie Deegan’s Departure From AM Racing Is Far From Her Final Appearance in NASCAR

Hailie Deegan upheld the statistic of being the sole active female driver in the NASCAR Nationwide series up until recently. The young 22-year-old’s tenure in the Xfinity Series came to an end recently after Cup Series champion Joey Logano filled in for her during the Chicago race weekend.

AM Racing and Deegan soon released statements on how both parties had parted ways. Deegan’s results during her rookie year in the series were touted as the main reason behind the termination of her alliance with AM Racing. However, despite her career taking this turn, it would be in vain to think of this year as her final hurrah in NASCAR.

In a day and age where the sport is working towards inclusivity and promoting gender equality in stock car racing, Deegan as a character does wonders for NASCAR’s image and perception. The Xfinity Series driver boasts of an impressive following as well, with her Instagram followers trumping Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott’s numbers combined.

This gives us an idea of how popular she is as compared to two of the most popular drivers in the highest echelon of the sport. The Temecula, California native’s appearance and results on the track can be directly proportional to the sport’s TV Ratings, with the huge fan base that supports her tuning in to watch races.

Just like Danica Patrick managed to become a popular off-track driver and gained recognition as a marketing asset, Deegan performing well at the front of the field could work similarly.

Going into the unknown after being let go by her team during her debut year in the junior nationwide series, it remains to be seen where she finds her next home. A probable return to the Truck Series could just be what Deegan needs in terms of improving her results. If she manages to do so, that is.

Backed by one of the three manufacturers in the sport, the former #15 Ford Mustang driver has strong ties with Ford Performance. She also has a history of working as a development driver for Toyota’s racing division, TRD. However, that alliance seems to be off the table for now especially when Ford publically backed Deegan as she ventured into the Xfinity Series at the start of the year.

All-in-all, it is anyone’s guess where Deegan lands next in NASCAR. If there is one thing that is certain here, it is that she will be a part of the nationwide series field next year if you were to ask us.