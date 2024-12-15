How Is Dale Earnhardt Linked to RCR’s Engine Builder? Everything to Know About ECR Engines

Richard Childress Racing did not have the greatest of seasons in 2024 considering the lofty standards of the organization. But little does that take away from the legacy of Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines, the company that builds engines for the team. ECR Engines, as it is commonly known, came into existence in 2007 through a partnership between Dale Earnhardt Inc. and Richard Childress Racing (RCR).

Advertisement

The coming together of these two powerhouses was a big event and the products that they manufactured had a lot of takers. In 2016, RCR took over ECR Engines completely and began operating it out of a facility in Welcome, North Carolina. There were multiple clients for it back then. The list included Germain Racing, JTG Daugherty Racing, and Circle-Sport Leavine Family Racing.

Corvette DPs with ECR Engines won the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Prototype championship in 2014 and 2015. An official statement that announced the news of RCR’s takeover said, “With the strong brand equity that ECR has built-in worldwide motorsports since 2007, the company will continue to use the name ECR Engines.” For a while after this, ECR remained exclusive to RCR.

However, multiple teams used engines made by ECR in 2024. In the Cup Series, they were Trackhouse Racing, Kaulig Racing, and Beard Motorsports alongside RCR. In the Xfinity Series, they were Big Machine Racing, Kaulig Racing, Our Motorsports, and Jordan Anderson Racing. Earnhardt, who passed away in 2001, did not have a personal connection with ECR Engines. However, the brand has played a big role in keeping his legacy alive.

What has ECR Engines achieved in NASCAR since 2007?

Cars with engines made by ECR have won events like the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, and 24 Hours of Daytona multiple times. Teams have also earned several driver and manufacturer championships with the aid of the high-precision machines that the company makes.

ECR Engines supports the military, renewable energy industry, and other future-based sectors that involve logistics and engine research & development. A key moment of recognition that came the company’s way was through its involvement in the 24 Hours of LeMans Garage 56 entry that NASCAR made in 2023.

It was selected to prepare the powertrain for the car and it got the job done based on the hardware and software that it had previously developed for other endurance races. Garage 56 ended up being a successful foray and with that, the stock of ECR Engines skyrocketed.