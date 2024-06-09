How Kevin Harvick Is Successfully Giving Back to NASCAR After Retirement

FOX Sports completes its race coverage for the year at Sonoma this weekend. With it comes to a close one of the most talked about and enjoyed broadcasting debuts. Kevin Harvick, who joined the team early this year, has become a favorite to listen to for NASCAR fans worldwide over the first half of the 2024 Cup Series season. And as his colleague, veteran announcer Mike Joy couldn’t be more pleased.

He revealed to Jordan Bianchi in a recent interview that Harvick has been one of the quickest analysts turned drivers to adapt to the booth. Perhaps only Jeff Gordon has lived up to his caliber before. “Kevin is very meticulous,” he says. “He’s very organized, and he asked great questions about the process and about television, and about how it all works. And he picks it up and adapts very, very quickly.”

Harvick’s fame from behind the mic stems from the way he showed a different persona that nobody knew he had. He used terms such as “yeet” and “lit” in his commentary as an effort to appeal to the younger generation fans and found tremendous success in it. Along with the first-hand insights that he gives into races, a whole package of information entertainment has been guaranteed.

Joy believes that the trend of having retired drivers come up to the booth has created a sense of currency in Fox Sports’ telecasts. Harvick is only the latest in a line of stars that has Gordon and Clint Bowyer in it. The Stewart-Haas Racing icon’s voice will be heard for the last time this year in the Sonoma Raceway before NBC Sports takes up the mantle for the rest of the season.

Harvick to get back behind the racing wheel once again after broadcasting duties are done

Though he has officially retired from the Cup Series, Harvick isn’t yet done with racing altogether. The icon announced through Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass that he will be racing in two events this year. The first of it will be at the Five Flag Speedways on June 28 when he will speed a KHI late model in an ASA race. He will follow it up with a CARS Tour race on August 3 at North Wilkesboro.

Notably, Harvick is a co-owner of the CARS Tour series. Fans will be pleased to know that he will be racing once again after taking the biggest break that he has taken since beginning his career in motorsports. For now, however, all eyes and ears will be locked onto the Sonoma Raceway in anticipation of the next Cup Series race.