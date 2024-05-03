“I Barely Exist to Him”: Chris Buescher on Being a Father With Full-Time NASCAR Commitment

Chris Buescher is currently shouldering Brad Keselowski in their charge towards taking RFK Racing back to its glory days. But that’s not the only duty that the 31-year-old Texan is deployed with. A father of two, he is an able support for his wife Emma in raising 1-year-old Charley and 2-month-old Rhett. In a recent interview with the team media, he provided an update about the kids.

He said, “I barely exist to him [Rhett] at this point but that’s okay. I’ve been through this once already. Charley has gotten to the point where I feel like every week is the best week yet. She is just coming into her personality.” Charley figured out the walking game about a month back and hasn’t taken pleasantly to being carried around since.

The driver continued to note how she (Charley) hasn’t felt the tiniest bit of jealousy about having Rhett around. She even follows her mother, Emma Helton, in taking care of the baby boy, he said. End of the day, Buescher is pretty happy at the idea of her having a friend to grow up with. Rhett’s birth was quite the action-filled event in their household.

Buescher was just preparing to take on his Daytona Duel in February when the call came informing him about Emma being taken to the hospital to deliver the baby. In quite the hurry, he completed his Duel, flew to North Carolina, and spent time with her. Though he missed the birth, the memorable day will certainly stay with him forever.

Where does Buescher stand in the 2024 Cup Series season going to Kansas?

Buescher had a transformational season in 2023 with three victory lane visits. While it was highly anticipated that he would carry the momentum into the current season, that hasn’t been the case exactly. In eleven races, he has procured five top-10 finishes and no victories. His best result thus far has been runner-up in Phoenix. Though troubling, the difficult times cannot be weighed on him alone.

Any of the Ford teams in the Cup Series haven’t reached the victory lane yet this year. RFK Racing is no exception. While team co-owner Keselwoski came incredibly close in Talladega and Texas, he wasn’t able to edge past the leaders and grab the wins. Going to Kansas, the blue ovals have another shot at getting past the Chevys and Toyotas. One of the bigger guns in the arsenal, Buescher can be expected to shine.