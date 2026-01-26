“We’re in Trouble”: Amy Earnhardt Might Have Another Dale Jr. On Her Hands, and It’s Daughter Nicole

Nicole Earnhardt stands as the child in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s household who lives up to every ounce of mischief he could have imagined. Unlike her elder sister Isla, she maintains very specific tastes and preferences. She refuses to eat anything bearing grill marks, forcing Dale Jr. or Amy to remove them before she’ll take a bite. Her snacking habits, too, have similar exacting standards.

During his latest podcast episode, Dale Jr. recounted how his younger daughter demands a snack every five minutes and ventures to the cupboard to select it herself. Amy chimed in, explaining how Nicole monkey climbs straight to the top shelf to grab whatever she wants, as nothing stays hidden from her reach.

Drawing a comparison to a raccoon, Amy said, “She’s quiet and able, and she will get into anything, and she’ll leave a trail of things.” Amy detailed Nicole’s covert snacking operations: “She’ll close the door to the pantry, and sit in there, and eat the snacks, and then put the snack packages back into the snack box.”

Amy revealed that, once, walking into the pantry to organize gummy snacks and fruit strips, she discovered half the box filled with empty wrappers. Nicole extracts one item, slips the wrapper back into place, and consumes her prize in silence.

But it seems the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. Junior exhibited identical behavior during his younger years. When he pilfered money from his dad’s change jar as a kid, his parents responded by installing locks on every door and implementing other security measures. That is the reason, Amy pointed out, “She looks like me and acts like him. Really? We’re in trouble. She’s like this mighty little force.”

However, with the contrast in the personalities of their two daughters, Isla and Nicole, the Earnhardts are sure to stay entertained. But the reality is that it is actually how siblings raised in identical environments can develop vastly different personalities and habits. Where Isla apparently follows rules and accepts boundaries, Nicole probes for weaknesses and exploits opportunities.