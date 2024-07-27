Why Joey Logano Is “All In” for a NASCAR Olympics Despite Multiple Challenges

The possibility of including motorsports in the Olympics was discussed at the International Olympic Committee session in October 2023. However, the idea was scrapped. Recently, Joey Logano was asked by a reporter if he would be open to a NASCAR Olympics and the Team Penske star loved the idea.

Realistically, hosting something like that would present several challenges. One of the biggest challenges would be deciding the type of car to run in such an event. Several disciplines across the globe run different types of cars. Hence, a generic car in the Olympics would favor some drivers while for others, it might prove to be too challenging.

For example, a Formula One racer would find it hard to race in a NASCAR stock car and vice-versa. However, Logano still believes it would be a great idea if it was a race of commercial cars.

“100%, all the way in. I would love it. That’d be the coolest thing,” he said in a media interaction. “for us, there are so many different variables with a race car and being used to driving on a certain type of surface or car or speed, it’s just really hard to make that fair. I’m good with it. Bring your best street-legal car.”

It’s unlikely that motorsports will ever be a part of the Olympics. Even if the matter of what kind of car to drive was sorted, there are other fiscal and logistical challenges. Then there’s the fact that the Games take place every four years in the middle of a season. So drivers would have to switch out of the championship they’re fighting for and focus on getting the gold for their country. It would also be tough to make the schedule conducive for the drivers.

Larson on how motorsports would work at the Olympics

Kyle Larson was also asked a similar question earlier and he too echoed Logano’s sentiments. Being an Olympian is a dream for almost every athlete in the world so it would be special if racers were also a part of things. However, considering how broad motorsports is today, Yung Money has no idea how the organizers would be able to make it a fair fight for all the drivers.

“I just don’t know how. Racing’s too broad and big, you know. I don’t know how you would do it,” he said. “To get the chance to compete for an Olympic medal or just compete in the Olympics would be life-changing. (It’s) an opportunity that none of us probably ever dreamed was possible.”

It would indeed be special to see the best drivers in the world from all disciplines of motorsports race against each other once every four years, almost like a World Cup of motorsports.