NASCAR Health Update: Has AJ Allmendinger’s Son Recovered From Surgery?

Life sometimes takes a cruel turn by throwing completely unexpected problems down one’s way. It did so to NASCAR driver A.J. Allmendinger and his wife Tara after the birth of their son, Aero. The kid had been diagnosed with a birth defect called craniosynostosis and underwent surgery in December 2023 to rectify it. Nearly a year later, Tara recently went on X to share an update on how Aero has been doing.

Craniosynostosis is a condition in which the bones in the skull fuse prematurely and restrict the brain from growing with age. The surgery that was done on the kid was called an endoscopic strip craniectomy and it removed the fused sutures on the top of his skull. Following the procedure, he had to wear a helmet for several months to mold his skull.

According to the latest word from Tara, he has successfully graduated from the helmet program. She wrote on X, “He did it! Aero has graduated from his helmet. We are so grateful for all the care and support we’ve received during his treatment for Sagittal Craniosynostosis. @AJDinger “ She also shared a short video in which Aero can be seen walking around his clinic with smiles.

To experience an intensive surgery at three and a half months old is a stressful endeavor. But little Aero took after his father in braving through the tough time. Tara kept racing fans in the loop over this past year by posting videos that explained the condition and the progress from Aero’s POV. Needless to say, the fandom couldn’t be prouder of the kid’s journey.

Allmendinger was surprised at how quickly his son recovered

The driver interviewed Bob Pockrass back in February when he spoke in length about sagittal craniosynostosis and how the surgery had gone for Aero. He said that the defect is extremely rare and affects only one in nearly 2200 babies. Doctors had informed him before the procedure that things would be harder on him and his wife than on Aero.

As they’d said, the kid had almost displayed zero discomfort in the aftermath. Allmendinger narrated, “He had the surgery. Went off to anesthesia, we went down and started eating lunch and it seemed like 45 minutes. We got a text like. ‘Yep. He’s being closed up. We are all done.’”

“They took the wrapping off the next morning and his head had already changed a lot. He was smiling. He had no idea anything had happened, so. How these young children can bounce back is absolutely amazing.”

Months have passed and the Allmendingers have long crossed the roughest sea. Aero is currently wallowing in the success of his program and is all set to grow up into a beautiful youngster.