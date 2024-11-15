How NASCAR Needs to ‘Decide Its Identity’ Amid Persistent Playoff Outcries

The final act of the 2024 Cup Series season has stirred strong discussions about whether the current playoff format is the best way forward. Reports suggest that NASCAR itself will be reviewing the playoff system and could come forward with changes to it in the coming years. So, the decisions that will be made in the Daytona Headquarters in the next few weeks will craft the sport’s identity.

The issue with the current format is that it nullifies the efforts of the 26-race-long regular season in the playoffs. The postseason is basically a separate series of its own with little connection to the preceding races. NASCAR needs to decide if this is how it wants the game to be played out going forward. Denny Hamlin, for one, doesn’t think it should.

He asked his guest Steve Letarte on Actions Detrimental, “It’s not as though in my mind we want to throw mud on the No. 22 and their team and their path, right? … But how can you reward teams like the No. 5 [Kyle Larson] that just were the best? How can you say that they don’t deserve a shot to win a championship?” The crew chief’s answer was plain and simple.

He responded, “You [NASCAR] have to decide what you want for your identity. If you want what golf has, then the regular season champion gets a huge advantage. If you want what major league baseball or football has, then you don’t.” The points leader at the end of the regular season currently enters the playoffs with 15 points to his advantage.

In 2024, Tyler Reddick was crowned as the regular season champion. But it was Joey Logano, who barely made the playoffs, that won the title. Kyle Larson, who dominated the entire season with six wins, couldn’t fix himself a spot in the Championship 4. It is pretty easy to understand why certain drivers like Hamlin and the fans can’t understand the workings behind this format.

That said, Logano’s success cannot be discredited. He played by the current rules and won his title fair and square. He has been defending himself in the media since the Phoenix race and most recently, Reddick jumped to his defense as well when speaking on SiriusXM. So, the only questions that remain are about the path ahead.

Hamlin went a step forward on his podcast and suggested what changes he’d make to set things right. He wishes to double the regular season points, have seven races that decide the championship 4, and then three races that will decide who the champion is. The points leader at the end of the final three races will be given the title. NASCAR better be taking notes.