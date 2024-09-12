How NASCAR Prodigy Kyle Larson’s F1 Rookie Test “Makes Sense”

There has been a lot of talk of late surrounding who the better driver is between Kyle Larson and Max Verstappen in equal machinery. Yung Money believes he is the superior driver since he has raced in a lot more disciplines than the three-time Formula One world champion.

However, the Dutchman’s dominance during the last few years has been exemplary in the premier global motorsports series. So should the 2021 Cup Series champion dip his toes in the ‘pinnacle of motorsports’?

Some people believe so, including eminent Formula One journalist Will Buxton. The name might seem familiar to some motorsports fans as Buxton is the one narrating during several episodes of the popular ‘Drive to Survive’ series on Netflix, along with taking up broadcasting duties for the sport.

In a recent post on X, the veteran journalist opined that it would “make sense” for Larson to participate in an F1 test just to see how fast he can adapt to an open-wheeled machine. He even suggested a track, the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Great to see this partnership continue. Also… given Kyle’s much publicised and debated statements, I’d like to hope for a chance we get to see just how fast he could be in F1… rookie test, potential for a rookie race in Abu Dhabi in a McLaren. Makes sense doesn’t it? https://t.co/5tXgCgvajM — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) September 10, 2024

Buxton retweeted McLaren CEO Zak Brown announcing Larson to run the 2025 Indy 500 with IndyCar team Arrow McLaren SP. The Hendrick Motorsports star attempted the Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double earlier this season as well.

However, adverse weather conditions played spoilsport during his weekend. Next year, he will go into the famed double attempt with a clear mind and hope that Mother Nature greets him with clear skies in Indianapolis as well as Charlotte.

The whole debate surrounding Larson and Formula One began when he claimed he was a better all-round driver than Verstappen. The Red Bull driver also responded to the Elk Grove, California native’s comments but unlike Yung Money, he did not make any similar claims.

“Everyone has their own opinion,” he said. “It is quite difficult to combine with F1 at the moment, having so many races, but for sure, once I stop in Formula 1, I would like to do other stuff and be more relaxed.”

Yung Money looking for redemption at Indy

Larson might have had a rough time trying to race 1100 miles this season. However, he wants to do better in the Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader come 2025. Speaking to the media after Hendrick Motorsports’ association with Arrow McLaren SP was announced, the 2021 Cup Series champion made it clear that he wants to win both races this time.

It will be an incredible achievement if he manages to get the job done next year. “I really enjoyed the month of May in Indy and racing with Arrow McLaren, but I was really disappointed with missing the Coca-Cola 600. I appreciate the second opportunity because we have unfinished business. I really want to complete all 1100 miles, and I think we have the opportunity to battle for the win in both events,” he elaborated to the press.

Only time will tell if Yung Money is good enough to compete at the highest level of another motorsports discipline especailly one that is as different to stock car racing as F1.

At over 30 years of age, a run in the same is almost unheard of with the level of young talent waiting on the sidelines in the sport’s junior ranks. An Indy 500 masterclass could be on the cards nonetheless, further supported by Larson’s impressive performance this year, regardless of the ultimate outcome.