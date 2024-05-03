Who is Brent Crews? Everything about the driver who has won over NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick.

16-year-old Californian Brent Crews drives full-time in the Trans-Am Series and the CARS Tour. Despite his young age, he has managed to turn quite a few heads towards with his praise-worthy performances on the race track. One of those who’ve taken notice is the Cup Series icon, Kevin Harvick. Crews currently drives the #29 late model for Kevin Harvick Inc. in the CARS Tour.

On his podcast, Harvick had recently mentioned the youngster as a driver whom he’d pick to be a part of his fantasy four-car Cup Series team. This glow-up warrants a look into his journey and caliber. Crews was just 7 years old when he realized that he wanted to pursue a career in professional motorsports. Following a similar route to most, he began working towards his dream in a go-kart.

He won the United States Pro Kart Series championship in 2016 and the Micro Max Rotax Max Challenge in 2018 (Brazil). Following these achievements, he moved up to racing in midgets. At 13, he became the youngest driver to win a POWRi national event race. In 2022, he joined Nitro Motorsports to race full-time in the Trans-Am TA2 ProAm Series.

The same year, he became the youngest driver to win a race in Trans-Am at 14 years, 3 months, and 4 days. He went on to win the 2023 championship, becoming the youngest champion in TA2 history. He made his debut in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour in 2022. Early in 2024, he made his debut in the CARS Late Model stock cars. Driving for KHI, he has an average finish rate of 3.3 through three races so far.

Kevin Harvick heaps praise on the potential of 16-year-old Brent Crews

Harvick said on his podcast recently that the potential of Crews was off-the-charts. Picking his fantasy team, he chose the young driver alongside veterans such as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano. To be held in such high regard by the team owner that he drives for must be quite the accolade for Crews to have. Hopes are that he will live up to Harvick’s belief and make it into the top tiers someday.

He is currently a part-time driver in the ARCA Menards Series and a member of Toyota Racing Development’s TD2 driver development program. Talking to the car maker’s media team, he once voiced his ultimate goal as, “Being the best driver in the NASCAR Cup Series and in dirt racing.” Time will tell how far up the ladder he is able to climb.