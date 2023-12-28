How Richard Childress Racing’s Family Values Resonate With Dale Earnhardt’s

The relationship between Richard Childress and Dale Earnhardt wasn’t just one of a NASCAR team owner and a driver. They were friends and that too, for two decades. In a cathartic revelation, Childress remembered his friend, as the former explained how Earnhardt would have been proud of today’s young speedsters, always striving to become the best in the sport. A value that is also shared by the Childress Racing family.

Among several other cars that the intimidator had driven throughout his career, his legendary #3 Goodwrench ride for Richard Childress Racing is arguably the best-known of them all. Needless to say, the seven-time Cup Series champion visited the victory lane several times, piloting the famous Chevrolet, which earned him the name “The Man in Black.”

However, after Earnhardt lost his life in a horrendous crash during the 2001 Daytona 500, Childress took the car and parked it behind the garage, perhaps never to let it run again. But that was until 2014 when Childress let the infamous car run with his grandson Austin Dillon as the wheelman.

In an episode of Cars and Culture, the 77-year-old NASCAR Cup team owner admitted that Earnhardt would have been proud to watch young racers like Austin and Ty Dillon winning races that the man himself had once won.

“Standing in Daytona, Austin was standing on the trophy,” said Childress. “In 1998, when Dale (Earnhardt) won the Daytona 500 and for him (Austin Dillon) to come back 20 years later and win that same race, that is pretty amazing. Dale would be proud to see them out (there).”

For Childress, being a team owner is not just a day job. It is his whole life. It is where he nurtures the most important connection in life; family. “My wife works here, my son-in-law (Mike Dillon) works here, Austin Dillon’s driving for me, Ty Dillon drove for me… he’s driving (for) a team next year that we’re working with; it makes you proud…”

Amidst a major heartbreak, Richard Childress kept his promise to his lost friend

There was a time in Richard Childress’s life when he felt like he wouldn’t race his cars ever again. After all, his longtime friend Dale Earnhardt was no more. Childress was ready to give up everything he had amassed until then in his career and wallow in heart-wrenching sorrow. But then, he remembered a promise.

In a separate interview, Childress went back in time and recalled a hunting trip with his dear friend in the woods of New Mexico. They had a near-death experience when Childress had to jump off his horse as Earnhardt’s horse reared up on him.

“I had to come off the mountain, and when I jumped the horse flipped behind me. The trees caught us before we went real bad. Dale and I always call it the Great Horse Wreck,” remembered Childress.

Later that night, the duo were having a cocktail by the fire when Childress told Earnhardt Sr. that the latter would have had to keep racing even if Childress had died in the “Great Horse Wreck”. The intimidator looked at his friend and said, “If it ever happens to me, you better race.”

That promise is what kept Richard Childress going, even after his friend’s untimely demise. As every NASCAR fan would know, that was the beginning of another glorious era; the era of Kevin Harvick, who stepped into Earnhardt’s shoes driving his NASCAR car. The only difference was that the number was 29, not 3, and the color of the car was white, not black.