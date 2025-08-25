WATCH: Ryan Blaney and Wife Gianna Take the First Steps Toward Parenthood

Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, who tied the knot last December following the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, are preparing to welcome their first child.

A few weeks ago, the couple had revealed the news in a joint Instagram post, sharing a gallery of photos with a sonogram. The caption read: “Been keeping a secret for far too long, but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!”

Now on the cusp of parenthood, the two seem nearly ready for the new arrival. Tulio recently posted a story showing Blaney confused between a black and grey stroller, dressed in a cream long-sleeve shirt with his shades draped around his neck, navy shorts, and a grey cap. She captioned it: “It’s gettin real @ryanblaney10.”

The Blaneys’ relationship began in July 2020, with an engagement on December 12, 2023, followed by a wedding less than a year later. Now, just months after saying “I do,” the couple is set to welcome their newborn.

While excitement runs high, pregnancy has heightened Tulio’s worries. With Blaney competing in a sport where speeds push 200 mph, danger is never far away. In a world scarred by violent crashes, concussions, and even fatalities, Tulio’s nerves have only grown sharper with a baby on the way.

On Haley Dillon’s podcast, she admitted she didn’t grasp the risks when they first started dating, only realizing the peril after witnessing more wrecks firsthand. To cope, she trained herself not to panic unless there was real cause for alarm. Otherwise, she said, she’d be a nervous wreck the whole time.

Tulio confessed she chews her nails to the quick out of stress, and constantly reminds Blaney that all she wants is for him to finish safely. As long as he finishes safely, that’s all that matters at the end of the day, she added.

Blaney has had his share of close calls, none more unnerving than a practice crash in Las Vegas last season. Ahead of the South Point 400, he pounded the outside wall and sent a chilling radio message about head pain. Fortunately, doctors later confirmed it wasn’t a concussion, sparing him from serious injury.