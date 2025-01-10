“I Can’t Fake a Fan”: When Danica Patrick Laid Down Struggle to Win Over Fans Despite Retirements of Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick stands as the most successful female driver in NASCAR history, yet her career wasn’t without its trials. Despite her achievements, including being the only female pole winner in the Cup Series, Patrick faced a lot of scrutiny. Her transition from IndyCar to NASCAR, and lack of impressive results in the stock car series, criticism seemed a constant companion.

Advertisement

By the time she drew the curtain on her NASCAR career in 2018, marking her farewell with appearances at both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, and Tony Stewart had already exited the stage. Reflecting on her journey during a 12-question interview with Jeff Gluck in 2017, Patrick was candid about her approach to fandom.

She remarked that soliciting fans was never her strong suit, eschewing pretense for authenticity stating pitching to fans is not her cup of tea, and she can’t fake it. Patrick articulated a deep understanding of fandom, suggesting that loyalty cannot be bought or manipulated through gimmicks. “Man, I don’t think you can pitch a fan,” she explained.

“I think a fan is your fan because they decide to be and not because you’re offering free candies or a lifetime of happiness. I think you decide who you cheer for based on perhaps history, family, maybe who you used to cheer for.”

“Like if you cheered for Jeff Gordon, you may cheer for Chase Elliott now just based on the alliance with that number and team and history. But otherwise, it’s personality, and I can’t fake a fan. You really can’t. It will all come out eventually if you can for a little while,” she added.

Patrick firmly believed in the organic growth of a fan base, stating, “I don’t think you can make a fan yours just by saying, ‘Be my fan’ and telling them a good reason why.”

Gordon was celebrated for his sheer dominance on the track, and Earnhardt Jr. was revered for his overall contributions to the sport. Similarly, Carl Edwards was known for his charismatic personality and pioneering multiple primary sponsorships, and Stewart was admired for his versatility, continuing to make his mark in racing across various disciplines, including NHRA in 2024.

Patrick talks about her ideal interaction with fans when she is out at dinner with someone

Speaking further with Gluck, Patrick shared the way she expects fans should approach her during personal outings. Like dining at a restaurant, the 2013 Daytona 500 pole position winner articulated that while she appreciates fan interactions, the timing and manner matter greatly.

According to her, if she is in the middle of dinner and a fan recognizes her, a simple acknowledgment would mean the world. A quick, “Hey, I just wanted to let you know I’m a huge fan, good luck this weekend,” strikes the perfect note for her.

She elaborated on the impact of such interactions, highlighting them as genuinely respectful and commendable. “I know because I’ve been in that position before when I don’t want to go up to somebody and say anything because I’m embarrassed or I don’t want to bother them.”

“So it took bravery, but they were polite enough to keep it very simple and acknowledge instead of trying to have something to take with them,” Patrick noted.