“I Can’t Lose”: Sherry Pollex’s Outlook on Life Emits Through Personal Message Revealed by NASCAR Insider’s Wife

In an unfortunate and tragic turn of events, it was announced that Sherry Pollex, the former partner of NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr., lost her battle with ovarian cancer and passed away at the age of 44. Pollex’s passing sent a wave of sadness in and out of the sport’s community. Not only was she loved and respected by members of the NASCAR community, considering she herself was a part of it for many, many years, but she also championed many causes through Truex’s foundations.

It was certainly her outlook on life that made her a fighter and a hero. And it was that outlook that came across in a text message she sent to Casi Mitchell Smith, the wife of Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith.

NASCAR Insider’s wife shares touching message from Sherry Pollex

After the news broke of Pollex’s tragic passing, tributes began pouring from all corners of the NASCAR community. Everyone paid their respects and honored a life well lived and lived in pursuit of helping others.

Amid those floods of tributes was one from Casi Mitchell Smith. It was a text message Pollex must’ve sent her some time ago, and it truly reflected her spirit and how she looked at her life.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know I serve a faithful GOD and no matter what happens, I can’t lose in this life,” the text from Pollex read. “If I get to stay here and make memories with my friends and my family then I win. If the Good Lord brings me home to be with Him, I win.”

“Either way I can’t lose.”

Pollex influenced thousands in their personal journey

Sherry Pollex’s efforts in raising awareness against ovarian cancer were simply incredible. She created SherryStrong.org to raise awareness about the disease and an Oncology Clinic in Charlotte. Along with that, there was also the Catwalk for a Cause event that takes place annually to help children with pediatric cancer.

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Pollex pondered on her purpose in life regarding her cancer advocacy. She claimed that perhaps it isn’t something she “would have chosen” for herself, considering no one wants to be the poster child of cancer. But at the same time, she was aware that must go through it all to pave the way for other women.

“On some days, that can be a really hard pill to swallow. But on other days, it’s like, ‘You know, I’ve been given this really important role in this life, and if I’m going to leave a legacy behind and help other people, then I need to do it 100 percent.'”

We, just like thousands, if not millions, salute her efforts and her life and hope that Sherry Pollex rests in peace.