Tyreek Hill Takes Fans Through His Grueling Daily Schedule; “It’s Like the Most Painful Thing”

Tyreek Hill’s Dolphins recently went down 14-21 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Germany. Nevertheless, Hill playing his eighth season in the NFL, is still the best wide receiver in the league and is currently leading the scoreboard with the highest receiving yards. The 29-year-old is also one of the fastest in the business, with an unbreakable speed record, and the biggest reason behind it is his grueling daily schedule.

On the latest episode of Tyreek Hill’s podcast, ‘It Needed To Be Said’, he revealed to the co-host and his best friend Julius Collins about his weekly schedule. He talked about his workout sessions, which allowed him to remain the finest WR in the league. Apart from his training, he further talked about his second passion apart from football and how he spends his weekly off days.

Tyreek Hill aka Cheetah disclosed that his off days, Mondays and Tuesdays, are the hardest days of the week. He kicks off with some much-needed relaxation in the hot or cold tub, followed by a session in the sauna. After that, he grinds his body in a rigorous four-hour training sessions. Hill describes his training sessions as “the most painful thing that you can ever get in your life.”

However, that’s not all about what he does all day. If the Super Bowl champ is not on the field, he dedicates his time to playing video games. For the ones who don’t know, Hill has a dream of owning an Esports team in the future. He is constantly working on developing and marketing his team so that he can be relevant in the gaming field once he finally decides to hang up his cleats.

Tyreek Hill Plans to Retire After His Dolphins Stint

The star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins is at the peak of his career and he keeps surprising the NFL world by getting stronger with each passing year. However, he admitted earlier in April 2023 that he had planned his exit from the league. Cheetah appeared on Kansas City’s Sports Radio 810 WHB, where he talked about his retirement after his contract expired with the Dolphins. Although, he wants to get into the coaching side, but not for too long. He plans to be an entrepreneur and there is a possibility he might make his career in Esports.

“I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, man, and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. Yeah [I want to be on the coaching side, too] but not for long, though. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Miami Dolphins traded Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022. He signed a 4-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins following the deal. According to his contract, Hill will play his last season with the Dolphins in 2025, which might also be his last season in the NFL. Tyreek Hill has earned $93.4 million from his career in the league until now. It’s projected that by 2026, this amount will double to an impressive $181.1 million. A cozy enough amount for him to invest in his esports ambitions.