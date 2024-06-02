Max Verstappen Reacts to His Younger Self Swearing While Playing Video Game

Over the years, Max Verstappen has developed a reputation for being someone who doesn’t mince his words. A clip from his childhood has now gone viral, where without any hesitation, the Dutchman can be heard swearing when things aren’t going his way. Looking back on this, Verstappen had a good laugh.

A young Verstappen was playing a racing game (like he often does now), and when his car went into the gravel, he let out his frustration. “Ah now, he slides into the gravel. Goddamnit“.

Verstappen reacted to this clip on a show, where even the host told him, “It was already like that back then.”

It was a nod to the fact that today, the three-time World Champion often expresses his frustrations on the team radio in a similar manner when things don’t go according to plan.

Verstappen’s race engineer at Red Bull, Gianpiero Lambiase, knows how Verstappen reacts when the car isn’t performing the way he would like. However, it is not just on the team radio where Verstappen follows this approach. He does the same thing in press conferences.

“If my mom had ba***…“: Max Verstappen’s hilarious presser quote

Following the Miami Grand Prix earlier this season, Verstappen arguably gave one of the most hilarious quotes during a press conference. Since he lost the race to Lando Norris, one of the reporters asked the Dutchman if he would have won, had Norris not had the advantage of pitting under a safety car for a cheap pit stop.

Since Verstappen was keen to give Norris all the credit for his maiden win, he resorted to his wit to reply. When asked about various hypothetical situations that could have resulted in him winning the race instead of Norris, Verstappen said,

“It’s always if, if, if, right? If my mum had ba***, she would be my dad. It’s how it goes in racing. Sometimes it works out for you, sometimes it doesn’t“.

Although Verstappen’s reply may have made sense, it was his choice of words and comparison that resulted in Norris (and Charles Leclerc) bursting out in laughter. Verstappen’s reply once again proved that he is not an individual who attempts to sugarcoat what he is thinking. Instead, he chooses to share his honest opinion and worries about the consequences later.