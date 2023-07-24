“I Deserve to Be Raced With Respect”: Kyle Larson Unpacks on Denny Hamlin in Pocono Aftermath

As the race progressed in Pocono, there was a solid chance for Kyle Larson to add a third win of the season. Instead, in a bid to overtake Larson for the lead, Denny Hamlin decided to dive down the inside and then seemingly pushed Larson wide into the wall. Thereafter, Larson lost his momentum and a possible shot at winning the race.

Following the events, Larson spoke to the press and expressed his frustrations with how the events unfolded on the race track, comparing the incident to Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain’s bitter feud from last year.

Kyle Larson hits back at Denny Hamlin after controversial move



Ultimately finishing a disappointing P20, Larson spoke to the media while still on pit road. The Hendrick Motorsports driver stated, “I was nervous of the move that happened because he made it work on Ross (Chastain) last year and he dirtied him up. He knows. Ross deserved it last year. All those times he got into Denny. I feel like I didn’t, I feel like I deserve to be raced with respect at least through turn 1. But he knew that was going to be his only opportunity to beat me, you know how bad the dirty air was. I got used up.”

Last season when NASCAR headed down to Pocono a similar incident had transpired between Hamlin and Chastain. That is the point that Larson reiterates to explain what Hamlin did to him. Unlike the Melon Man, who was already in a tussle with Hamlin during the season, Larson expected to get a little more respect.

Larson explains he has never hurt Hamlin’s results



Speaking further during the interview, the 2021 Cup Series champion mentioned how he never hurt Hamlin’s finishing position before, but Hamlin did exactly just that after pushing him into the wall at Pocono. He added that he could have won the race but ended up in the lower half of the field because of the JGR driver’s move.

He said, “Just unfortunate, we’ve had like a handful of run-ins. I have never had to reach out and apologize. He’s always been the one to reach out to me and been like, ‘Hey, man. Sorry. I messed up there a little bit or, sorry I put you in a bad spot. Whatever sorry you know I hurt your day.'”

“I never had to do that to him. Sure there have been times when he has been frustrated with me. But I have never hurt his results. I should have at least been top 2, I finished 21st (20th). In my mind, I could have had 10 more playoff points two more wins, if not for the #11.”

Following his second win this season at Pocono Raceway, Hamlin has now moved up to third in the regular season standings.