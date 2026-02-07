“I Didn’t Ever Think It’d Be This Damn Hard”: Ryan Preece Still Feeling Raw After Emotional Win At Bowman Gray

Ryan Preece had the biggest moment of his career at Bowman Gray earlier this week, winning his first NASCAR Cup race after nearly a decade in the sport. For much of that time, he competed without the security or resources that typically follow more established names. Understandably, he is still feeling emotional days after the race concluded.

Preece spent many years moving between different teams, including Rick Ware and Stewart-Haas, before landing at RFK in 2025 under the leadership of Brad Keselowski. Nowhere else had he experienced success comparable to what he achieved at the 2026 Clash.

Speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR, Preece described how the win lifted a burden he had carried for years. He narrated how, after returning home, he straightaway pulled his motorhome out and hit the road around a quarter past midnight, heading toward New Smyrna. Somewhere between 2:30 and 3:00 in the morning, the moment settled in.

“I felt lighter. And what I mean by that is, I just carry it on all on my back of the things that I want to achieve and accomplish, and who I want to be as a race car driver. And, one of those things was winning at this level and not taking it for granted,” Preece said.

For Preece, the win erased a fear that had followed him through each season. “I didn’t want to have to one day go back north and feel like I didn’t accomplish that ultimate goal, which was winning at this level and succeeding amongst other things.”

“And I feel like that was that check in the box to now hopefully keep continuing these type of opportunities of races where you can go and capitalize and win. And they always say your first is your hardest. And I didn’t ever think it would be this damn hard.”

What did @RyanPreece_ do to celebrate his first ever Cup win in the @nascarclash? Drive down to New Smyrna through the night, of course ️ But it allowed for some reflection on what the win meant and how it made him feel. “I felt lighter.” More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/8mq3QUZgHQ — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) February 6, 2026

Before Bowman Gray, Preece’s closest brushes with victory came in defeat. He finished third at Las Vegas last season and recorded another third-place result at Talladega in 2019. Those runs hinted at potential but never delivered the result that defines a Cup career.

The Clash win at Bowman Gray changed that equation. While the race did not award points, it confirmed that Preece could close the deal at this level, not just contend. That validation mattered just as much as the trophy.

Preece’s roots remain firmly grounded in short-track racing. He still returns to Stafford and competes at New Smyrna, sharing tracks with drivers who would trade anything for a Cup seat. That perspective never leaves him. He understands how rare the opportunity is and how long the climb has been.

That reality surfaced moments after the win again. During his post-race interview, Preece acknowledged that two years ago, he doubted whether he would still have a job. He believed a return to Connecticut was a real possibility. That memory collided with the magnitude of the moment.

As Preece spoke in front of the Bowman Gray crowd, his emotions took over, his voice cracked, and tears followed, but that moment carried relief and the release of a decade spent chasing a single outcome.