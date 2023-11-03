“She’ll Stay Out”: William Byron Rules Out Split Allegiances of Girlfriend Erin Blaney

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron looks on during practice and qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Juggling one’s family between a racing career and their personal life is already a hectic affair. It only gets more complicated if your better half happens to be the sister of your rival driver. This is currently the case for Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who is Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney‘s sister Erin Blaney.

Both Byron and Blaney would be competing against each other for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series title this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Surely, on track, the competitive spirit would be at an all-time high between the two of them.

Meanwhile, during the media session, Byron was asked about the allegiances of his girlfriend. Would she support her brother in the title fight or her boyfriend?

William Byron denies split allegiances from girlfriend Erin Blaney

As per a video shared by journalist Bob Pockrass, the Hendrick Motorsport driver mentioned, “No, I’m sure she’ll stay out of it. She doesn’t wanna be in the spotlight. She’ll be cheering us on.”

Of course, it would be a hard choice for Erin Blaney to take up just one side. It’s better to just root for both of them, to not create any rifts or differences later on.

At the end of the day, whichever between the two of them manages to win at Phoenix would result in a celebratory atmosphere for Byron’s girlfriend. It is good that the drivers understand that as well and have not decided to push her to their side.