Kyle Larson Takes Massive Dig at NASCAR and Ryan Blaney After Championship Race at Phoenix

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson’s outing during the 2024 championship decider at Phoenix Raceway saw the #5 Chevrolet driver earn a respectable P4 finish despite not challenging for the title this season. Larson, who looked like a Final 4 contender in just the previous round of the playoffs could not transfer his momentum of six wins throughout the season into a championship run.

However, the Elk Grove, California native did not let the same hamper his racing spirits this weekend as he fought hard for results this Sunday. At one point, he was also seen battling championship contender Ryan Blaney on the track as the Team Penske driver tried to defend his Cup Series title from last year.

When asked about why he decided to race one of the drivers from the Final 4 standings harder than other drivers prefer to during the final race of the season, Larson elaborated on his mindset. He took a sly dig at the governance after the recent Martinsville debacle that involved fellow teammate William Byron with Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon defending for the #24 driver.

“I’m just trying to fight for every position I can. Fighting for everything I had, I’m racing for my team. We’re seven days away from everybody complaining about 100 percent. I wasn’t gonna be that person to just lay over and be in the conversation of not giving 100 percent. I was racing hard,” said Larson after the race.

Referencing the 100 percent rule and how NASCAR penalized Byron and Chastain in light of the same, Larson trying to distance himself from the past weekend’s controversy while stirring the pot was evident. He also commented on how Ryan Blaney reacted to the HMS driver racing him hard during the race.

“I’m sure he was making hand gestures”

The #12 Ford Mustang driver was seen getting upset with Larson as the latter made the Blaney’s championship bid that much harder. He was seen complaining about the same on his radio about how Larson attempted to block for Byron, as viewed by the Team Penske crew.

Ryan Blaney isn't happy that Kyle Larson racing him hard for third. "What the f***, man? F*** these assholes" Blaney "He's going to be a blockade" Tim Fedwea. — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) November 10, 2024

Despite the fact that he did race his fellow competitor hard, Larson understood Blaney’s point of view and took an objective approach to the topic.

“You probably just assume that everybody’s just gonna lay over for you because you’re in the Final 4 but like I mentioned, we’re running third. I’m just trying to get myself an opportunity to win the race. I don’t doubt that he’s frustrated I’m sure he was making hand gestures just like he was with Ross (Chastain) last year. I’m going to give 100 percent,” opined the #5 Chevy driver.

Larson‘s mentality of steering clear of any controversy during the final race seemed to work out for him as he ultimately finished in P4. Meanwhile, Joey Logano managed to clinch his third Cup Series title this weekend after a characteristic win from the #22 camp.