Christopher Bell Finds New Freedom Racing as an Owner-Operator at the Chili Bowl Nationals

This year’s Chili Bowl Nationals has witnessed no fewer than eight drivers from NASCAR’s top three series vying for the championship. The entry list of the indoor dirt showcase features defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Jesse Love, Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs, among others.

However, a closer look around the pit area reveals that the influence of NASCAR extends beyond the driver lineup. There are familiar faces from stock car racing contributing to the event from behind the scenes as well.

Car ownership, in particular, has become a trend among NASCAR regulars at the Chili Bowl, especially among those who grew up attending the event or cutting their teeth on the dirt track. This season, five active NASCAR Cup Series drivers have entered cars as owners: Larson, Bell, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, and Kyle Busch.

While ownership comes with its own set of pressures, Bell has embraced the experience with a sense of freedom since it contrasts sharply with the structured demands of his Cup Series commitments.

Bell explained that operating on his own terms has changed the tone of his week in Tulsa. “It’s just a little bit less professional,” he said.

“This time around, doing and driving for myself, I am not a hired driver; I am not gonna drive for Joe or Keith or Chad. They hired me to drive their car. And I am a hired driver; they are expecting me to do well. Well, here I don’t have anybody to answer to,” added Bell.

That absence of pressure doesn’t mean that he is not gunning for victory in Tulsa. “It’s just about me, hanging out with a couple of friends and family that are working on the cars with me. So, if I suck, no one’s gonna get mad at me. And if I win, then that’s what we are here for,” he said.

“I was so freakin’ nervous… just because everything is on me.”@CBellRacing opens up on why being a car owner at the #ChiliBowl brings less pressure — but more nerves. Interview presented by @MpdRacing. pic.twitter.com/AxofwquEpx — FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 15, 2026

Besides his own entry, Bell is also fielding a car for Australian driver Kaidon Brown in this edition. Bell acknowledged that the idea of entering the Chili Bowl as an owner took root last year while driving for Keith Kunz Motorsports.

That stint sparked a desire in him to approach the event differently. Although owning cars had never been Bell’s ambition, he wanted to surround himself with drivers and crew members he genuinely enjoyed working alongside.

Bell has relished the process that comes with team ownership. He has taken satisfaction in the preparation, the shop work, and the hands-on assembly of the cars. Planning pit layout, organizing food, and managing logistics have all added charm to the experience for Bell.

The way that Bell is enjoying things has reflected in the results on track. He captured the O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions for the fourth time earlier in the week. And a Heat Race 5 victory presented him with his ninth career Chili Bowl Nationals preliminary triumph.

The Chili Bowl, paired with the Tulsa Shootout, has become the JGR driver’s regular offseason routine. The events allow Bell to step away from the grind of his regular NASCAR duties. However, he can still be in touch with racing by fully immersing himself once the calendar turns, devoting his attention to preparation and execution during the Chili Bowl week.