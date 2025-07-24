“F1 Season Format Is a Joke”: NASCAR Fans Weigh In as Title Format Feud Rages Online

In its rawest form, NASCAR was a series with no playoff points or an elimination-style contest. Drivers competed over 36 races, and the one with the most points was awarded the Cup Series crown. Following the criticism against the current format, hordes of fans have been asking to return to the old ways. The biggest example they point to is the open-wheel racing series, Formula One.

A fan opined on X recently about how NASCAR is trying to secure the same clout that F1, a series with full-season points format, has experienced in America. Many find it absurd that the stock car racing series is reluctant to adopt a similar format despite wanting the same reception. But others refuse to see F1 as the gold standard to become a major motorsports platform.

A fan built the thread, “Why are we acting like F1 is some gold standard? They have to give drivers a speed boost just so they can actually pass. They run sprint races the day before the actual race several times a year. Their points format has given us two or three close battles in the last 15 years.”

These are valid statements that showcase how NASCAR has it much better. One more comment followed: “F1 season format is a joke. It needs playoffs desperately.” But then what is it that draws the crowd to the F1 circuits more than NASCAR’s ovals?

F1 season format is a joke. It needs playoffs desperately — Messi to Chicago (@GGGoathalter) July 23, 2025

Another fan broke down the issue by writing: “Stage racing is a joke. The playoffs are a joke. They took the two worst races of the year, Daytona and Talladega, and made the whole series like it. The driver with the richest parents/connections gets the ride, and consistency doesn’t mean much of anything.”

It ought to be noted that some of these issues are present in F1 as well. It is not always the most deserving driver who gets to be in an F1 seat. However, beyond all this, money could be at the crux of the comparisons between the two series.

“The NASCAR jealousy with F1 is all about the American companies signing massive sponsorship deals in F1 while top NASCAR teams struggle to find Bob’s Mower Repair as sponsors for race weekends,” a fan wrote.

In the coming years, F1 could bypass NASCAR in the United States market. The suits at Daytona headquarters are trying every trick in their books to prevent that outcome. The decision of whether the promotion needs to stick to the current elimination style format or go back to the traditional full-season points format will play a crucial role in this mission.