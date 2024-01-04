How Did Kyle Busch Become a WWE Champion? How Did He Lose His Title?

In one of the more comedic moments in sports, Kyle Busch ended up being a wrestling champion mere weeks after claiming his 2019 Cup Series championship. Cruising around Nashville for NASCAR’s awarding ceremony, the champion graced WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” event when he got the chance to fight the then-reigning 24X7 champion R-Truth AKA Ron Killings.

Advertisement

Those who have seen Busch’s on-track aggression in years past would know that it could aid him in getting the better of any wrestler. But none of that anger was visible on his face as he sneaked behind an unassuming R-Truth to pull him down to the ground as another NASCAR star – Michael Waltrip – completed the countdown and named Busch the new 24X7 champion.

R-Truth looking on aghast at the betrayal, Waltrip and Busch ran down the ring entrance jeering at him as the crowd roared in laughter.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1201690461804515328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Busch’s moment of being a champion in two sports did not last for long. As the racing icons celebrated their new title in the dressing room, R-Truth pulled a sneak job of his own making on Busch and took back his championship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1201731357048573953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Disappointed at losing their newfound glory, the Busch and Waltrip settled for the Cup Series trophy that they still had.

Toyota Racing celebrated Busch’s WWE championship with a win sticker

Toyota, who played a huge role in Busch’s 2019 championship, was extremely glad that its driver was winning championships outside the car as well. Tipping its hat to him, the company adorned his #18 Joe Gibbs Racing car with a WWE 24X7 Title sticker.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ToyotaRacing/status/1202377573671559169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Talking to NASCAR about how the entire series of practical jokes went down, Busch said, “We were just going there for the show, just to watch. They heard we were coming and then set us up and said, ‘Hey, you want to be a part of the show?’ And I was like, ‘Well, all right, sure. What’ve you got in mind?’ Then they brought this up and I’m like, ‘Oh hell. This is going to be fun.’

The curtains did not shut with R-Truth regaining his belt though. Feeling the need to protect his family name, the young Brexton Busch grabbed the belt from the grappler once again amid a chat and ran off with it all giggles. The night ended one to be remembered.