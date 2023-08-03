“I’ll Be Busy, but I’ll Get to Pick and Choose” – Kevin Harvick’s Racing Days Not Over as the Retiring NASCAR Legend Reveals His Bucket List Items

Generally, as drivers come towards the end of their careers, they begin to shift their focus on things that they couldn’t do at the beginning or at the prime of their careers. This includes races, events, experiences, and all sorts of things that fall into the category of ‘a bucket list’, something they want to tick off before they say farewell to the sport. Such is also the case for Kevin Harvick.

Believe it or not, Harvick, who is one of the most accomplished drivers in the sport’s history, still has some unfinished business in certain corners of the American racecar driving scene. And recently, the Stewart Haas Racing driver, who announced his retirement from NASCAR at the start of this season, revealed what his bucket list is made up of and what his post-NASCAR life may look like..

Kevin Harvick opens up on what’s left on his bucket list

During an interview with the SRX Series, which is owned by Harvick’s NASCAR boss, Tony Stewart, the #4 driver was asked about what’s left on his racing bucket list that he wants to do now that his NASCAR days are coming to an end. “Well, we’re gonna go short-track racing, we’ve built a Late Model stock, we have a Super Late Model that we’re going to build, so we’ll run those out of my shop,” Harvick replied.

“I don’t know exactly how many races I’ll run, but I’ll have other people run the cars as well. So between my TV job and running the short track races, I’ll be busy, but I’ll get to pick and choose what I wanna race and where I wanna race. Places like Stafford and Berlin, those are two historic short tracks that I hadn’t raced at that I wanted to check off that list.”

He continued, “There’s other short tracks that I wanna check off that list as well because I grew up on the short tracks and just haven’t had time, with having a family and all the things that we’re doing.”

“Now I have time to pick and choose and do the things that I wanna do when I get inside the car.”

Harvick hasn’t had much of a second thought about his NASCAR retirement

Despite the obvious sadness his fans and those directly involved with Harvick must’ve felt when he announced his retirement, despite them probably wishing Harvick reconsiders his decision for one more season, the man himself hasn’t had much in terms of second thoughts in his farewell season.

“Every week has been like, ‘That was the last Daytona 500, the last Coke 600,'” Harvick said as per Forbes. “I haven’t gotten out of the car once and said, ‘I don’t know if this is the right thing to do.'”

The reason for that, Harvick claimed, is his forthcoming TV booth for FOX Studio from next year onwards. Along with that, he has his business in line as well. The #4 driver claimed it’s “a great time to transition” to the next phase of his life, one where he can be a bigger part of what his children are doing along with his wife.

Harvick emphasized he is enjoying every week and hasn’t had a feeling of disappointment that this season is his last in NASCAR.