“I Don’t Understand”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opines on Kyle Busch’s Nashville Restart Fiasco

Kyle Busch’s appearance during last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway was nothing to write home about, except for one detail. Former driver-turned-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently gave his opinion on the same as well.

Advertisement

Busch was seen running well inside the top 10 as the field went into a flurry of overtime restarts after Austin Cindric’s spin on the track. However, during one of the five frantic restarts, Busch was seen collected in a wreck with Ross Chastain when the latter was spun by a hard-charging Kyle Larson.

CHASTAIN GETS DUMPED BY LARSON! The No. 5 drives into Turn 1 really deep to maybe disrupt @dennyhamlin, but gets into the No. 1 and collects multiple cars, including @KyleBusch who had nowhere to go. Wild scenes in Nashville.#NASCAR #Ally400 pic.twitter.com/Eldm0H1VJ7 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) July 1, 2024

The Richard Childress Racing driver dropped places as the field overtook him. However, the governing body gave him back his P4 restarting position on the subsequent restart based on his attempts to avoid the accident. Dale Earnhardt Jr. did not seem to be on board with the idea and spoke on the matter on his podcast.

“I don’t care what you tell me. I watched a guy crash into the wreck. He’s done. No way he gets put back in his position like nothing happened to him.”

He added, “I don’t understand how he gets it back. I watched the guy go up and hit the wall. I know he didn’t drive into the wreck, he didn’t hit the #1 car (Chastain) that was spinning out in front of him, but he did go up the racetrack, make contact with the outside wall.”

Busch ultimately failed to break his string of bad luck even after NASCAR’s lucky break was handed to the #8 Chevrolet driver. He crashed out behind an out-of-fuel Larson during one of the five restarts last Sunday.

Can Kyle Busch break his winless streak this weekend in Chicago?

Returning to the frantic streets of Windy City for the second time, Kyle Busch will be looking to capitalize on what could be a race filled with carnage and unknowns given the nature of the track this Sunday.

Looking to snap the longest winless streak of his NASCAR Cup Series career, the RCR driver is in dire need of a good result if he hopes to keep his postseason hopes alive. According to CBS Sports, Kyle Busch sits in P13 on the drivers’ odds table ahead of the 2024 Grant Park 165.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native has a 25-1 chance of winning the race. Last year’s winner Shane van Gisbergen leads the field with a 6-1 chance of repeating his victory this year, followed by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

It remains to be seen if the 2-time champion can climb his way out of what is unarguably the worst season of his career in the highest echelon of the sport.