“I Feel Like I Can Relate”: Chase Briscoe Opens Up on How His NASCAR Career Drives His Choices of What to Watch on Netflix

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe made the 2024 Cup Series playoffs by securing an upset victory at Darlington Raceway. In addition to earning the right to boast, he also got the opportunity to be a part of the second season of NASCAR: Full Speed. The show dropped this week amidst multiple promotional interviews featuring Briscoe.

Advertisement

In one such sit-down with NASCAR, he spoke about what kind of content he loves to watch on Netflix. Not surprisingly, he is a fan of sports documentaries. He said that he has been following a documentary on the Boston Red Sox after binge-watching Race For The Crown. So, what is it about these shows that appeals to him the most?

He said, “I love watching the sports documentary stuff just because I feel like I can relate to a certain level. But you never really know what’s going on behind the scenes, right?” Understanding the intricacies that go into the preparation of athletes in sports other than racing has been intriguing to watch for him.

Not everyone realizes how physically intensive stock car racing is. Drivers ride around high-banked tracks for hours in intense heat inside their cars. It is only through a strict diet, an even stricter physical regimen, and cooling systems that they get through race days. It is only natural for him to empathise with the similar hardships that other athletes go through.

Briscoe is pleased with how Netflix covered his 2024 season

Last year, Briscoe was a driver for the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team. It came as a surprise to the entire community that the team would shut its doors at the end of the season. But this disappointment turned out to be a welcome opportunity for Netflix. Briscoe and his team no longer had anything to protect or hide from prying eyes.

So, a deeper access was given to the camera crew, and the job was executed perfectly. He said, “So it was definitely I think cool to let them kind of in behind the scenes of being at the victory celebration at the shop and things like that. It was such a unique part of the timeline for Stewart-Haas Racing, in general.”

Apart from this, fans will also get to witness the journey that Briscoe and his wife, Marissa, went through before the birth of twins — their second and third children. These two storylines make the 30-year-old driver one of the biggest winners of the second season of NASCAR: Full Speed.