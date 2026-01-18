Dale Earnhardt Jr. Revisits His Early NASCAR Years Amid Latest Rule Changes: ‘Crazy How Things Have Changed’

The NASCAR offseason has taken on a sense of excitement as anticipation builds for the 2026 season. New rules and the return of a Chase-style format are set to reshape the sport, and veterans like Dale Earnhardt Jr. are both in awe of, and critical of, the changes being introduced.

Advertisement

Dale Jr. welcomed the abolishment of the widely questioned playoff system that had been in place since 2014, believing the Chase format to be a better alternative. However, the change to the minimum age requirement has left him scratching his head.

Under the new rules, drivers must be at least 17 years old to compete on tracks measuring 1.25 miles or less in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, a restriction that also applies to road courses. Full eligibility across all tracks begins at age 18.

Dale Jr. wrote on X that this limit hurts local short tracks and questioned why young drivers are being rushed to participate. “Hurts local short tracks. These kids aren’t ready at 17. Why the rush?”

One fan responded with the opinion that drivers shouldn’t even be in stock cars until they obtain a driver’s license. Reading this, Dale Jr. relayed the memory he had of being stopped from racing a local short track till he secured his driver’s license at age 16.

“NASCAR once mandated that I couldn’t race at the local short track in Concord in a Street Stock car until I had a valid driver’s license at 16 years old. Crazy how much things have changed,” he said.

Nascar once mandated that I couldn’t race at the local short track in Concord in a Street Stock car until I had a valid drivers license at 16yrs old. Crazy how much things have changed. https://t.co/IRsUuXqNOc — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2026

Kids are being rushed into motorsports at ages as low as six and seven in the modern age. Arguably, such preparation is necessary to get a decent runway in such a competitive world.

A short gist of the other new rules that will be in effect in 2026

NASCAR has introduced sweeping changes across nearly every aspect of the sport. Following RAM’s entry into the field, the sanctioning body has approved added flexibility to the starting lineup. For the first three events of the season, four additional grid positions will be reserved for new OEM vehicles, with those spots awarded based on qualifying speeds.

This provision ensures a starting position even if those entries would not otherwise qualify. Meanwhile, lug-nut penalties have been stiffened in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. NASCAR has also clarified that a Cup Series car becomes ineligible for the fastest-lap record once it enters the garage, with drivers credited only for laps set prior to repairs.

These updates are among several new rules being implemented, all of which are expected to combine into a notably different and intriguing competitive framework.