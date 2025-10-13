“I Get It”: Mark Martin Jumps on the Emotional Denny Hamlin Bandwagon, NASCAR Fans Join In

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) poses for a photo after winning the pole award after practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

By winning Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin has gotten himself locked in the Championship 4 for the seventh time in his 21-year NASCAR Cup Series career, marking his first title shot since 2021. The veteran seized the moment with ten laps to go, passing two cars and ultimately overtaking his #19 Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe with four laps remaining.

He then kept the day’s prevailing driver, Kyle Larson, in his rearview mirror, beating him by 1.533 seconds to secure his sixth win of the season and the 60th of his Cup career, a milestone that carried more than just numbers for Hamlin.

The last time Hamlin came that close to his 60th win, tempers had flared. In Kansas, his aggressive move that forced his own 23XI Racing driver into the wall drew heavy criticism, especially after he left the door open for Chase Elliott to swoop by for the win.

But in Las Vegas, he found redemption. Starting from pole, Hamlin quietly bided his time through the first two stages, finishing both in fourth, before striking when it mattered most. A clutch late-race pit stop and a fresh set of tires gave him the edge he needed to snatch the lead from Briscoe and never look back.

Even Larson, who settled for second, tipped his cap to Hamlin’s effort. It was the eighth time the two playoff heavyweights finished one-two in some order, and Sunday’s duel was another instant classic. Larson’s had been the class of the field the whole day, leading 129 of 267 laps, but Hamlin’s pole-winning Toyota found another gear in the closing stretch to take home the checkered flag.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Hamlin couldn’t hold back tears in Victory Lane. “This win means a lot, this is the point where I kind of give the fans some sh*t, but not today, I appreciate you all so much. Obviously, just want to say ‘hi’ to my dad and family back at home. We were hoping to get 60 [wins] today, but didn’t think we were.”

“Just put the pedal down those last 10 laps and made it happen. Chris [Gayle] did an amazing job on that final stop, getting the car just right, and I just held it down. That’s all I could do, just go for it. I felt like I had nothing to lose, just go for it and try to punch a ticket now, and it feels great. Just super proud of the team for making all the adjustments they did and the pit crew for doing a great job all day,” he continued.

NASCAR legend Mark Martin was quick to offer praise, writing, “Love the emotion @dennyhamlin I get it man. “ Fans echoed that sentiment, rallying behind Hamlin’s heartfelt display.

One wrote, “That one got me in the feels I’m glad I’m able to appreciate Denny now not 10 years from now,” while another said, “That was the most real and raw interview I’ve ever heard from Him. The fans approved !! “

Even those who had long stood on the other side of Hamlin’s fan divide found themselves swayed. “He surprised me by not goading the fans. He was obviously very emotional. Not my guy, but I can’t pull for him not to get a championship,” one fan admitted. Another chimed in, agreeing with Martin: “Agreed. I’ve never actively rooted for him, but it’s impossible not to be happy for him.”

With the win, the #11 JGR driver became the first driver to officially punch his ticket to the Championship 4. Toyota’s dominance at Las Vegas continued, as the manufacturer placed four of the top five finishers for the 15th time this season.

But with two unpredictable races still left before Phoenix, the remaining seven contenders know they’ll have to roll up their sleeves and fight tooth and nail to keep their title hopes alive.