“They Stick To Their Rules”: Prominent Australian Racer Defends Kyle Larson’s High Limit Series Amid Malpractice Accusations

Oct 12, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during practice and qualifying for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The High Limit Racing Series, co-owned by Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet, ventured internationally this season, organizing a three-day event at an Australian dirt track. However, the event was marred when Kevin Nouse, the former technical director, dismissed in June under unclear circumstances, accused Series Director Mike Hess of misconduct. In response, an Australian racing driver disqualified on the event’s second day defended the series.

Nouse, who had kept quiet about his dismissal, broke his silence over the weekend with a flurry of posts on X, alleging rule book violations. He recounted an incident where a driver allegedly won a race using a 1.25″ wicker bill on his top wing, contrary to regulations.

According to Nouse, after identifying an infraction during the post-race inspection, he had intended to disqualify the involved competitor. However, he claimed that Hess had urged him to overlook the violation.

In defense of the Series, Australian driver Cory Eliason, who was disqualified for failing to have his car weighed after the second-day race, admitted full responsibility for the oversight, underlining its stringent adherence to its rules.

Eliason explained,

“They said over the radio to go to scales. I’m just not used to going to the scales after the B, nor am I used to having an interview for the B, and then getting pushed in and going to the scales. Normally for the scales when you come in the gate’s closed and you funnel down into the scale house and you’re forced in there…”

“When I came out the cones were up and the gate was open, so it didn’t even dawn on me. It was a simple mistake on my part.”

Further continuing, he added, “High Limit follows their rules, even though there’s one guy that runs his mouth and thinks they don’t. They stick to their rules, and they stuck by it tonight when they easily could have let it slip and nobody would have known.”

The driver from Visalia, California, embraced the High Roller status throughout the inaugural season of High Limit Racing in 2024, securing a P10 place finish in the overall points standings. In 2025, he is set to embark on a ‘true outlaw’ campaign with TKS Motorsports.

Hess’s comments on the allegations against him

Despite Nouse’s prediction that his criticisms might be dismissed as sour grapes from a former employee, he insisted his concerns stem from a genuine commitment to the sport. Yet, he emphasizes that rule enforcement and integrity should be held in as high regard as any other aspect of the series.

When contacted for comment, Hess chose not to respond directly, referring instead to a statement issued by High Limit Racing. The statement, timed with their exhibition event in Perth, Australia, declared,

“High Limit Racing believes in a fair and equal playing field for all competitors. Any claims to the contrary are unjustified. We’re focused on the success of our inaugural international event and continuing to improve the sport of sprint car racing.”

A response from team owners Larson and Sweet remains to be seen — whether they will dismiss the allegations to defend their Series director or initiate an internal investigation to uncover the truth.