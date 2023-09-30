“I Get Paid for It”: Denny Hamlin on Personal Project as Means to Give Back to NASCAR Fans

Over the past couple of years, Denny Hamlin went from being just a Cup Series driver to co-owning a team with NBA Legend Michael Jordan. Sometime later, he even managed a deal to host Actions Detrimental, a successful podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s media company, Dirty Mo Media. A lot has surely changed for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

During a recent one-on-one interview with Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Hamlin was asked about the impact of the podcast which he started earlier this year, and whether there were any unexpected benefits from it.

Denny Hamlin shares the impact of his podcast since it’s inception



Responding to Pockrass’ question, Hamlin noted, “The juice has been worth the squeeze on that for sure. There’s several factors in deciding to do it. One was I was already talking about the sport on a weekly basis anyway in the media center.”

“And certainly, it allowed me to expand upon that and talk about things in-depth a little bit more because I have some more time. I get paid for it, which is a good thing. It doesn’t take a whole lot of my time as well. I probably spend a couple hours preparing for it each week and an hour shooting it.”

Hamlin further added the three hours he spends on his podcast each week are worth it because of the valuable content they create. He believes that the podcast allows fans to get to know him on a more personal level.

He also mentioned that it provides insights for both new and long-time fans of the sport, believing that he sees the podcast as a way to give back to the sport and contribute toward its growth.

Hamlin might keep adding to his ever-growing portfolio



While a podcast and a NASCAR Cup Series team are already great investments for the veteran driver, there are still more opportunities for him in the near future. Recently, an opportunity opened up for the JGR driver, where he could run down the path of former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart and dip his feet into the world of track ownership. Although, purchasing a track by himself would be no easy feat, financially.

A race track up in Virginia called Southside Speedway had been looking for potential buyers lately. Apparently, Hamlin had been in touch with the county proposing the sale as well. Then, over a social media tweet, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seemingly dropped a hint to include Hamlin in a possible chance to collaborate, purchase, and revive the track together with another individual.

This would be a golden opportunity for Hamlin if he decides to go ahead with his decision and add significant value to his already vast portfolio.