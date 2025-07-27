“White Gloves Don’t Lie”: Austin Hill Draws Heat From NASCAR Fans After Coming Together With Aric Almirola at Indianapolis

Austin Hill and Aric Almirola created fireworks during the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. The drivers were racing for fourth position when Hill got loose and crashed into Almirola’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The contact spun the No. 19 car and sent it into the wall in Turn 3. The repercussions for Hill’s rash driving were harsh.

NASCAR levied a five-lap penalty, which led to him cursing the sanctioning body on his radio. Almirola called the impact one of the biggest of his career. But fortunately, he was cleared from the medical center without any serious injuries. He claimed with utmost confidence that Hill had wrecked him intentionally, completely aware that he was going to cause serious damage.

Hill, though, claimed that his car had gotten loose and that he couldn’t control it. What’s interesting is that footage of the accident shows Hill’s white gloves in full action, and watching it makes one seriously doubt whether he’s telling the truth. With the footage making it onto social media, many fans had some serious questions about the same.

I think Austin Hill is going to be in some trouble here once #NASCAR gets to look at this… That is so dramatically uncalled for, and I have to say, Hill isn’t going to get the benefit of the doubt because of past instances. pic.twitter.com/2lG3GiUJii — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) July 26, 2025

One fan wrote, “Those white gloves don’t lie. I’m not even mad at him, just disappointed that he right-hooked someone and then went on to lie and say it was unintentional. It’s unacceptable. NASCAR has to do something about it because if they don’t, we’re gonna be seeing more of these incidents.”

Another said, “Dumb a** wearing white gloves. LOL, even OJ lawyer couldn’t save him.” A punishment beyond the five-lap penalty might be severe. But the promotion might want to make an example out of him.

A fan who wanted the same added, “I’d say park him for the rest of the season or take away his playoff spot and points.” Even if the on-track action does not convince NASCAR to punish Hill further, his words on the radio after the accident certainly will.

He said, “They can go f*** themselves. F*** NASCAR. That’s f***ing bullshit. I’m sideways, I go to correct it back to the left, it gets locked to the left, and I f***ing run into the No. 19.” NASCAR has confirmed that it will be reviewing the incident further. That can’t mean a lot of good for Hill or his team owner, Richard Childress.

Hill is currently fifth on the points table with three Victory Lane visits in 2025. All his good work throughout the season could come undone because of the mistake he made at the Brickyard.