Kyle Petty Joins Kyle Busch in Dismissing Cleetus McFarland’s NASCAR Legitimacy

Garrett Mitchel, better known as Cleetus McFarland, has signed a deal to race in multiple O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races, a move that has left the NASCAR community divided. It came to light this week that the internet sensation is set to make his debut at Rockingham Speedway, driving the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. The racing world has been unsure how to react to the news.

McFarland has gained this opportunity largely on account of his popularity, and that doesn’t sit well with many. Two-time Cup Series champion Busch voiced his thoughts openly at Phoenix last weekend, pointing out that even his ten-year-old son, Brexton, has likely run more professional races than McFarland. He admitted that he does not like the precedent NASCAR is setting.

Busch has now found a supporter in Kyle Petty. The former driver spoke about the entire situation on NASCAR: Inside the Race and explained why McFarland should not be racing in the O’Reilly Series.

Petty said, “All you have to do to be a NASCAR Xfinity or Truck driver, to get to that level, is to have your parents buy you a video game when you’re young. You can learn how to drive on a SIM or have 10 million followers on YouTube. You have just got to be an internet sensation. You don’t have to have any talent. You don’t have to know anything about it.”

He understands the promotional side of having someone famous participate in the show. But he reiterated that the sport has seen its fair share of overhyped drivers come and go. There are many paths an aspiring driver can take to reach the top level of stock car racing, but he is confident that becoming a famous YouTuber is not one of them.

It isn’t hard to see why something like this can be viewed as disrespectful. Several youngsters are working hard to crack the code to becoming successful professionals in motorsports. The harsh reality is that only a very small percentage of them actually make it to the top. Seeing someone with little to no experience being handed a seat is certainly a tough blow.

Petty continued to emphasize that NASCAR is a highly professional sport. Moving from the Truck Series to the O’Reilly Series and eventually to the Cup Series is a pathway that produces elite athletes. He does not believe there should be a way for someone to simply jump onto that ladder without prior experience.

“There maybe should be a system, but you shouldn’t be able to come into trucks,” Petty declared. “You shouldn’t be able to come into the Xfinity Series with no little or no experience.” In McFarland’s defense, he ran a part-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series in 2025.

He also made his Truck Series debut at Daytona this year. His much-awaited O’Reilly Series debut will be on April 4. He has signed a two-year deal with Richard Childress Racing to drive for the team on a part-time basis.