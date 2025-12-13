“I Just Enjoyed It So Much”: What Made Chase Briscoe One of the Most Active Drivers on Reddit

Even after stepping back from regular dirt and sprint racing in the off-season following the birth of his twins last season, Chase Briscoe has not retreated from the public eye. He made that choice deliberately, prioritizing time with his wife and young children while balancing NASCAR’s already unforgiving calendar. Yet, even away from those grassroots circuits, Briscoe has remained a driver who rarely passes up an opportunity to connect with fans.

It is just that the connection often plays out online now. Briscoe routinely shares photos and videos of his son Brooks, weighs in on NFL games, and opens small windows into his daily life. But this is not a recent adjustment or a carefully timed branding strategy.

Briscoe carried the same attitude through the isolating months of the COVID era, when in-person interaction vanished, and digital spaces became the primary meeting ground between drivers and fans. Among those spaces, Reddit stood out to him.

On the NASCAR subreddit, Briscoe did not present himself as a distant Cup Series driver dropping in for publicity. He participated like any other user, a perspective that aligned with how he sees himself within that community.

In a 2021 interview with Frontstretch, he explained how that involvement developed, especially during 2020, when traditional driver-fan contact all but disappeared under pandemic restrictions.

“I was on the subreddit lurking for, I don’t know, probably a year and a half, two years, and I would always get in there and read, see what people are saying and rumors or whatever,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said. “Finally, I decided I was going to make an account because I just enjoyed it so much. Out of all the apps I’m on, I would say probably Twitter and Reddit are at the top.”

For Briscoe, Reddit occupies a distinct place within NASCAR’s online ecosystem. He views it as a concentrated hub of fans who genuinely care about the sport and follow it with intensity.

During COVID, when access to drivers vanished, and grandstands sat empty, that platform became one of the few remaining ways to engage directly with the audience. It allowed conversations to continue when nearly everything else paused.

That interaction is something Briscoe values. He enjoys logging on, whether in person at the track or from home, and talking with fans in a way that makes them feel seen and appreciated for supporting NASCAR, attending races, or simply watching week after week.

For Briscoe, Reddit proved to be a productive avenue. It helped him meet new fans and, over time, earn the support of people who may not have followed him before. Still, he made it clear that growth was never the objective. He joined because he liked being there, joking around, and spending time in the community. Watching much of the subreddit warm to him came as a byproduct, not a goal.

He approached the platform casually but sincerely. Briscoe tried to jump into threads regardless of topic and made an effort to read nearly everything. When he commented, the engagement was genuine. He did not post for appearances or obligation, but because he enjoys the exchange and the humor that comes with it.

The current No. 19 JGR driver also spoke about how meaningful it felt to be welcomed into that space. While a handful of drivers appear on the subreddit, few post as frequently as he once did. Fans could have reacted with skepticism or pushed back, but instead, they embraced him, a response he openly appreciated.

Although his Reddit activity has slowed recently, Briscoe remains active on Instagram and Twitter, continuing to bridge the gap between driver and fan, just through different platforms.