Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Driver Nips Potential Controversy in the Bud, Clears Air After Missing Team Event

Drivers in NASCAR teams don’t just drive the cars but are responsible for several other tasks, like sponsor events and other obligations. All of this usually does not leave much time for the drivers to focus on other more personal matters. Oftentimes, missing team events do lead to various speculations, as seen recently with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola.

However, after Tony Stewart’s driver missed a recent event, he spoke with the media and cleared the air regarding his absence. His explanation seemed to have a rather wholesome ring for the same.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver explains his absence from team event

Speaking with journalist Bob Pockrass, SHR driver Aric Almirola had been asked about him missing out on a team sponsor event and if that meant anything. Subsequently, he responded, “I couldn’t move my simulator date my son had a baseball game Tuesday night and that has been important to me. I don’t wanna miss my son’s baseball game. Everybody at SHR knows that.”

He then added, “That’s been something that I have worked with them on over the years and especially since he’s gotten into baseball. I moved my simulator dates and times around to make sure that I can make it to his games…”

It is good to see a full-time NASCAR Cup Series being able to prioritize his family’s passions ahead of anything else. With the amount of workload drivers usually have, Almirola’s efforts to be present at his son’s baseball games are highly commendable.

Aric Almirola to run with new paint scheme at Roval

Heading into this weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval, Almirola’s No. 10 Ford would be partnering up with I-Hop. Moreover, they are scheduled to show up with the I-Hop paint scheme for the next race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as well.

Meanwhile, considering how the SHR car of Kevin Harvick performed at Talladega last weekend, fans look forward to seeing how the team will perform at a road course event.

Since Almirola was only able to muster a 21st-place qualifying, finish it would be interesting to see how far up he or his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates can end up running.