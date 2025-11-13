“I Lost That Battle”: Amy Earnhardt Opens Up on Husband Dale’s Hilariously Silly Bedtime Preferences

Marriage, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt have often proved on their podcast ‘Bless Your Heart,’ is a blend of love, laughter, and the occasional hill to die on. And while they have previously revealed several ups and downs in their lives, with regard to dating, marriage, parenting, and so on, their latest revelation was a fun, lighthearted domestic standoff that every couple can relate to, the eternal pillow war.

Amy, a professional interior designer with an eye for aesthetics, loves a bed that looks picture-perfect, with a party of pillows to match. Dale Jr., on the other hand, subscribes to the minimalist philosophy that if he is not sleeping on it, it doesn’t belong.

The debate, it seems, has gone the distance. Amy admitted, “Maybe we’ll never agree on that. I obviously lost that battle. Cuz he would just like take them and like kick them off onto the floor, and then all the pretty nice things are laid on the dog to lay on or whatever.”

What started as a design disagreement has turned into a running joke between them. Amy explained that they own an arsenal of king-sized pillows, some plush, others firm, and each time she tries to set up the bed, she’s left guessing which ones her husband will tolerate. Dale Jr.’s logic remains comfort first, design second.

Even the comforter situation has its own rulebook in the Earnhardt household. Dale Jr. can’t stand layer overload. For him, one sheet and a thin comforter are plenty. “I don’t like the blanket to be heavy on my toes,” he said. “And I don’t like the sheets so tucked into the bed that it’s like my toes are like smashed up in there.”

Dale Jr. revealed that his sleep setup has recently evolved in peculiar ways as he’s been sleeping on top of the comforter for the past two weeks, and he’d lie on top of the cover underneath the Lola blanket, and since he’s quite heavy,

Amy can’t even pull the covers to cover herself. Dale Jr., ever the self-deprecating humorist, admitted he enjoys sleeping under his favorite feather blanket “like a human wood.”

When it comes to pillows, the 15-time Most Popular Driver keeps it simple. Two pillows are all he needs, “I need a pillow to for my head on, and another pillow to throw my leg over or to kind of like cuddle with,” he explained, though he occasionally adds a third to prop himself up when watching his iPad. Amy, unsurprisingly, prefers more, not for function, but for flair.