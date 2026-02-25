“I Love the Gadgets”: Kevin Harvick Opens Up About His Newest Obsession—MotoGP

The 78th MotoGP World Championship is set to kick off this weekend in Buriram with the Thai GP, and it is poised to be a particularly noteworthy season as it marks the final year the sport will use 1000cc bikes. The motorsports world is excited, and so is Kevin Harvick, who explained what draws him to the venture.

Harvick, the winner of the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series, was in front of the cameras for Fox Sports’ SPEED when he spoke about the upcoming MotoGP season with motorsports journalist Will Buxton. He admitted that his fascination with the sport developed only recently, following Trackhouse’s involvement. The technology and aerodynamics, in particular, left him awestruck.

Harvick said, “I love all the gadgets. I love the aero side of things. So, you look at these bikes and just all the little pieces and parts that are put all over these bikes from an aero standpoint.

And just watching the riders ride these bikes is just one of the most unbelievable things that you’ll ever watch. And I got to watch it in person at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway one year,” he added.

Harvick suggested that fans should not miss the chance to see one of the bikes in person if they ever get the opportunity. Coming from a driver who has spent his career around high-performing vehicles packed with some of the most sophisticated technology available, his endorsement of MotoGP bikes carries significant weight. It is also bound to intrigue those who have yet to explore that side of the sport.

Harvick names his top-5 drivers of all time

Every racing fan will produce a different list when asked to name the five greatest motorsports drivers in history. However, some names are bound to appear on all of them. Harvick was confronted with the same question on SPEED, and he delivered a well-thought-out list.

He said, “So, on my list, I had the Big E, Dale Earnhardt. Mario Andretti, Richard Petty, Michael Schumacher, and AJ Foyt.”

Of these drivers, only Andretti and Foyt have out-of-border experience. They transitioned between stock car racing and open-wheel racing during their careers, hitting the bullseye in both disciplines.

Ask a younger fan to put together a similar list today, and Harvick would likely be one of five names included. Through his incredible skill and talent, he has earned a permanent and glorious place in the history books.