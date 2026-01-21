“I Should Have Stopped Earlier”: Richard Petty’s Honest Confession About Storied NASCAR Career

While many drivers push deep into the twilight of their careers to rediscover rhythm and prolong relevance until either they or their teams concede, others, such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Martin Truex Jr., chose to step away when they felt done with the sport, either mentally or physically, preferring to dictate the terms of their final chapter.

Richard Petty landed on the opposite end of that spectrum. He last claimed a championship in 1979, yet continued racing through the end of 1992, a full 13 years beyond his last title season.

His performance arc during this time declined steadily. Across his final five Cup Series seasons, Petty failed to break into the top 20 in the championship standings, eventually prompting retirement in 1992. For a driver accustomed to running near the front, not to mention his seven championships, those years proved highly uncompetitive, which gave his farewell race at Atlanta Motor Speedway an extra bit of emotion he was not used to.

During a fan Q&A on his YouTube channel, Petty Family Racing, when one viewer asked how often he thinks about his final race at Atlanta and whether he ever wished he had gone another season or two, Petty answered, “I think when the season was over I looked back and said ‘I love to drive a race car, it’s hard to get out.’ I should have stopped earlier.”

Reflecting on his post-1984 period after his final Cup win in the Firecracker 400 at Daytona, Petty said, “Because basically after we won the 200th race and stuff, I think we’ve finished some good races there for a couple or three years, but we never won anything. And the longer we run, the slower I got.”

“And I should have seen it coming enough to say ‘I don’t need to be doing this.’ But again, I’d love to drive the race car so much that if they hadn’t made me get out, I’d probably still be driving,” added the NASCAR legend.

Dale Inman, longtime crew chief of the No. 43 and Petty’s spotter in his last race, echoed similar sentiments while reflecting on the King’s final phase in NASCAR. He noted that Petty’s situation mirrored a universal truth among drivers, where most stay longer than they should. Petty likely pushed past his optimal exit point and lost some sharpness along with the ability to drive cars at a competitive level as the sport evolved.

But then Inman also recalled a moment that captured Petty’s relief in retirement. While in Charlotte, the two stopped to watch practice before heading home. As they looked toward the corner entry, Inman recalled Pett’s remark, “Boy, I’m glad I don’t have to go in down in that corner that hard anymore.”