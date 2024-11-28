“What’s Wrong With Us?”: Joey Logano’s Stance on NASCAR Playoffs Remained Same Despite 2024 Championship Victory

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) talks to the audience after being announced as the three time Cup champion during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The new playoff format of NASCAR has sparked controversy since its introduction in 2014, but debates have intensified with the rollout of Next Gen cars in 2022. Opinions on the format tend to split along lines of personal success; drivers who have benefitted from the system generally support it, while others call for adjustments.

For example, Denny Hamlin, who has yet to secure a championship, has voiced the need for changes, whereas Joey Logano believes the system is perfect.

Team Penske, in particular, has thrived under the format, capturing three championships over the last three years. Logano won the title in 2022, teammate Ryan Blaney followed as the champion in 2023, and the #22 driver clinched another victory in 2024, proving the team’s dominance and adaptation to the current playoff system.

According to Hamlin, NASCAR should place greater emphasis on regular season victories by awarding more points to the winners.

Speaking ahead of the award ceremony in Charlotte this year, he argued, “The Bells, the Larsons, they deserve to have a really good buffer there to make it through the rounds. We’re in a sport where you can get caught up in so many wrecks and things that can happen…”

He continued, “I think what we’re trying to get to and the message we’re trying to send is make the regular season matter more, right? Those 26 races, it’s proving to not be that substantial to winning a championship and that’s not something you want… Right now, the last three years you would say, the champion didn’t have to do much in the regular season and that’s not good.”

This year, Logano captured the championship with four wins, three of which came during the playoffs, despite a rocky regular season. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, who won six and three races respectively this season, failed to reach the final four after drivers below the elimination line won three of the Round of 8 races.

However, Logano has consistently defended NASCAR’s playoff format, not only in his post-championship reflections but also before the season started at the Daytona 500. In a conversation with The Athletic back in February 2024, he praised the system, saying,

“Our playoff system is spectacular… Our playoffs does that. Can you get hot the last five races and go from a guy who barely made the playoffs to winning the championship? Absolutely. Can happen in the NFL, too. Can happen in the NBA, it can happen in the NHL. What’s wrong with us having that?”

However, Logano does suggest one potential improvement: rotating the venues for the final championship race each year. He believes the change would add unpredictability, leveling the playing field by not consistently favoring any single driver.

Logano stands by the NASCAR playoff system following his championship victory

In a conversation on the Today Show after winning the championship, Logano articulated his support for the current playoff format, explaining, “It’s set up for those intense, back up against the wall, got to perform right now, high-pressure moments that fans love to watch.”

He added, “NASCAR knew that they needed that. Because, the old point system, if you go way back, it was 36 weekends, whoever scored the most points. So, someone would win three weeks to go.”

Logano believes the revamped NASCAR playoff system has added excitement by demanding peak performance from drivers through ten grueling weeks, injecting continuous high drama into the sport.

The three-time Cup Series Champion stressed that while the regular season is essential for making the playoffs, the true challenge and thrill unfold in the postseason battles.