“I Told My Dad That”: Austin Dillon’s Emotional Reveal About His Life Changing After Fatherhood

NASCAR fans have witnessed significant transformations in drivers’ behavior following the birth of their children, with Bubba Wallace being the latest example. Another notable case is Kyle Busch, who adopted a cleaner driving style once his son began kart racing. Similarly, Austin Dillon has become increasingly mindful of his role as a father, as per his recent revelations.

During a recent engagement with Jeff Gluck on his 12 Questions segment, Dillon responded to a query from Tyler Reddick about how fatherhood has reshaped his life. Dillon expressed, “I love being a dad, and you’re learning something every day about it.”

Yet, he openly admitted to occasionally letting his son, Ace, miss school. Stating that his son, Ace, is only four, so it’s not really school, not even in preschool, really, but he’s learning, Dillon tried to cover it up by indicating that he does not miss much when he skips school.

Therefore, Dillon shared that when his son Ace makes a request, he’s inclined to indulge it rather than pass up the opportunity. For instance, when Ace wanted to join him on a trip to their hunting land, despite concerns from Dillon’s wife, Whitney, about school the next day, Dillon felt these moments were fleeting.

He reasoned that in future years, Ace might be too preoccupied with other aspects of his life — perhaps a girlfriend or a job — to replicate such experiences.

The thought drives Dillon to cherish every moment with his children, Ace and Blaize, recognizing the irreplaceable nature of this time. He admitted, “Right now, I’m just trying to soak in every minute I get with the two of them. I told my dad that, and he’s like, “Yeah, I fight the same thing [for Austin’s time] with you now!” So I’m fortunate I’m getting time with them at the right time.”

Whitney and Austin first crossed paths in 2015 and were engaged within a year. Having been a college cheerleader before cheering in the NFL for four years, Whitney has been a big supporter of Austin’s racing career.

She has now transitioned to entrepreneurship as the owner of a jewelry brand, Shop the WM, and she also engages her audience as a lifestyle blogger and reality TV star, all while balancing her role as a mother of two children.

Despite the anxiety she experiences watching Austin race, she confessed to being keen on having their son, Ace, tread in his father’s path into NASCAR.