Kurt Busch to Race for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the Daytona 500? Latest Teaser Leaves Fans Speculating NASCAR Champion’s Return

Apr 23, 2022; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) walks down pit road during qualifying for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelly Earnhardt-owned JR Motorsports team’s latest announcement has caused a stir among the fans, especially following news that Kurt Busch is medically cleared to race and set to appear in the upcoming Race of Champions.

Advertisement

The Xfinity Racing team announced a Zoom press conference, scheduled for January 15, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET. Also, as per the declaration, Dale Jr. and Kelly Miller will be joined by two special guests to make an announcement concerning the 2025 Daytona event. The teaser has fans buzzing, connecting Kurt Busch’s recent medical clearance with the timing of JR Motorsports’ upcoming reveal.

Speculation is rife within the NASCAR community. One fan speculated, “Kurt’s last ride is my wild prediction. He wouldn’t have been cleared if he didn’t have the intention of racing,” while another echoed this sentiment, suggesting, “Fielding a Cup car with Kurt at the helm.”

Another fan simply hinted, “Kurt Busch,” tying all speculations directly to the veteran driver’s potential return.

Busch‘s stock car racing career was abruptly interrupted after he sustained a concussion at Pocono in 2022. Now, he is ready to return to the racetrack, joining forces with Travis Pastrana to represent Team USA at the Race of Champions.

The event which is scheduled for March 7-8, 2025, at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, has fueled speculation that Busch might be gearing up for another stint in NASCAR as well.

Additionally, there is burgeoning speculation about another driver possibly taking the reins of a JR Motorsports car at the Daytona 500.

Could Martin Truex Jr. be the mystery guest Dale Jr. mentioned?

Last year, Truex Jr. retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition but remained open to part-time driving opportunities. Initially, there was talk of Truex Jr. taking the wheel of 23XI Racing’s third car at Daytona, a victory that has eluded him throughout his career. But, due to the team’s ongoing legal complexities with NASCAR, that possibility seems to have faded.

Nonetheless, Dale Jr. has expressed interest since 2008 in fielding a Cup car, and the timing might now be right for Truex Jr. to drive for JR Motorsports at Daytona. However, the hitch is that Rick Hendrick holds an ownership stake in JR Motorsports and fields the maximum allowable four cars under Hendrick Motorsports, meaning JR Motorsports cannot enter a Cup Series car unless Hendrick divests his interest.

Alternatively, Truex Jr. might find a seat with Tricon Garage. With Joe Gibbs Racing already fielding four full-time drivers and at capacity, Tricon Garage could potentially collaborate with JGR to provide Truex Jr. with a Daytona entry.