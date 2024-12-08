“It Cost Me a Lot”: Keelan Harvick Loses Out on $25,000 to Teammate Landen Lewis At Southern National

Keelan Harvick, son of NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick, has been carving out his path in racing since he first climbed into a go-kart at Trackhouse Motorplex in 2020. Starting on pole and finishing eighth in his debut at seven years old, Keelan quickly caught the racing fever, showing grit and determination that mirrors his father.

However, a recent competition did not go how he would have wanted. During a Legends Car event at Southern National Motorsports Park, Keelan narrowly missed out on victory. The race saw 18-year-old Landen Lewis fend off Jacob Staten and Keelan by margins of 0.329 and 1.036 seconds respectively. Lewis, a teammate of Harvick’s at Joe Ryan Racecars, clinched the win and took home a hefty $25,000 prize.

Keelan was a strong contender throughout the afternoon and surged ahead to take the lead from Lewis during the race. However, a series of restarts saw him fall back as the race neared its conclusion. Reflecting on the day’s events, the young driver shared,

“I just got shuffled back on the restart, but I can’t thank Joe Ryan Racecars enough for bringing me a fast racecar every week, it wouldn’t be possible without them. I just made a mistake on the restart and it cost me a lot.”

Landen Lewis WINS the $25,000 to Win Legends A-Main at @SNM_Park over Jacob Staten, Keelan Harvick, Jake Bollman, and Jackson Lewis. Subscribers can watch the replay RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/tQMXHEH9ok pic.twitter.com/lsWFpkKOiZ — Racing America (@RacingAmerica) December 7, 2024

“I definitely knew that I needed to be more aggressive, but I just knew that it was going to be hard to beat these two guys, because they’re really good and I just needed a little bit more from myself,” he added.

In addition to his efforts in Legends Car racing, Keelan has also begun to venture into Late Model Cars, and it appears he is quickly adapting to the complexities of this new challenge.

How did Keelan’s first venture in a full-bodied car pan out?

With his promising performances in the Legends series, his father, Kevin Harvick, decided it was time for the young prodigy to step up to full-sized stock cars. Keelan debuted in the South Carolina 400’s Limited Late Model race on November 23, piloting his father’s #62 Hunt Brothers Pizza Chevrolet.

Throughout the 96-lap feature, Keelan avoided any big trouble, securing a P8 finish. Although there was a minor hiccup under a red flag when Jason Myers slightly brushed against Keelan’s left front while stationary, it didn’t deter him from a strong showing.

Harvick believed Keelan had a car capable of a top-3 finish and was quite pleased with the outcome, given it was his first race in the category. The 12-year-old himself reflected on his performance with a racer’s ambition, noting,

“I think I did pretty good. You always want more as a race car driver, but that was pretty good for my first race. I think I saved a little too long there and probably could have been more aggressive, but those are some good steps [to take] going into the next one.”

As Keelan continues to compete in further Late Model races, it will be intriguing to see his progression and whether he follows in the tire tracks similar to his father’s, looking forward to making his mark in NASCAR soon.