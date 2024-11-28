‘He Didn’t Believe In Himself but I Did’: How NASCAR Wives & Girlfriends Play a Crucial Role Behind Drivers’ Performance in the Sport

Time and again, NASCAR drivers prove themselves on the racetrack, winning races through strategic planning and extensive simulator practice. This demanding schedule often leaves them with little to no time to spend with their families, especially on weekends. Many drivers cannot be with their partners during significant moments, such as pregnancies.

Despite these challenges, the drivers’ partners play an important role in managing home life, ensuring that their families are well taken care of while the drivers compete across the country. Their support allows drivers to focus wholly on racing without worries about home. These partners are undoubtedly foundational to their success.

Moreover, these devoted partners often serve as a source of motivation for the drivers. A prime example is Justin Allgaier, who, during the post-2024 NASCAR awards banquet, shared a moment with Claire B Lang alongside his wife, Ashley.

The couple discussed a challenging time when Justin was close to giving up, but it was Ashley’s belief in him that spurred him to persevere and ultimately move ahead.

Ashley recalled, “I remember in Texas or another speedway, you were like, ‘I think I’m done, like, I’m… I’m done’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t think should be done.’ Maybe in that moment, he didn’t believe in himself. Maybe I don’t know, but I did. And I’m glad that he’s stuck it out.”

Justin reflected on their partnership, adding, “I think it’s weird because when you’re in the moment, racing, we all want success. And we all kind of measure success differently in different ways. And for her, she’s always seen like my ambition and my drive to want to do it. And sometimes I only see the finishes. I only see the results… That’s how we balance each other out so well.”

A week to give thanks…

For @NASCAR_Xfinity Champ @J_Allgaier it is for wife @AshleyAllgaier

He almost gave up…she encouraged him not to – now he is champ! So many NASCAR team members/drivers live the speed dream AND still get to have families because of women like this! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0jCtc5XFDi — Claire B Lang (@ClaireBLang) November 26, 2024

He continued, praising his wife’s often overlooked contributions saying that it’s understated what Ashley does outside the racetrack, and believes that a lot of wives, girlfriends, and moms don’t get enough credit for the time they put in.

Justin acknowledged the contrast between their worlds, noting while the drivers chase their passion, hold trophies, and bask in the glitz and glamour, the missus accomplish tremendous work behind the scenes, ensuring the drivers can race without worries.

Ryan Blaney’s fiancée manages the 2023 NASCAR Cup champion’s emotions.

Blaney typically presents himself as cool and collected during media sessions and interviews on the track. However, his occasional displays of anxiety and frustration on the radio, over challenges like failing to overtake another driver, reveal the high stress levels he experiences.

At a press conference before the final race at Phoenix, Blaney shared how his fiancee, Gianna Tulio’s influence has calmed him. He expressed, “You can get so just consumed with what you’re doing and this job. It can control you. It can control your emotions through the week. I didn’t like that.”

Further detailing he said, “If I had a bad race, I would be cranky through the week. Before her and I got together, I would be that way. I would just let it affect things in my life that it shouldn’t be affecting. She put that into perspective for me. That’s really changed my outlook on things. I’m really lucky. Yeah, it’s nice to have her.”

As teams and tracks gear up for the upcoming season set to start in February 2025, the drivers’s partners remain a big support system, ready to provide the emotional backbone for another competitive year.