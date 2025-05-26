“I Wanna Win”: Brad Keselowski’s Frustrations Evident Despite Bagging First Top 5 Finish of the Season at Charlotte

RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski secured his first top-5 finish of the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday. He started the Coca-Cola 600 in 33rd place and climbed to fifth by the end of the evening.

Advertisement

Despite the moment’s positivity, the veteran had reason to worry and be disappointed. While Keselowski led four laps in the final stage, he believes he could have done more had the race been a tad bit longer.

The 2012 Cup Series champion was also visibly frustrated in a post-race interview, where he was seen wanting more for himself as a driver and for RFK Racing as a team. He acknowledged his first top-5 finish of the season but did not seem overly thrilled.

“Top-10’s in this sport, top-5’s don’t mean that much, wins do. It shows what we are capable of to some degree, but I wanna win,” he exclaimed.

#NASCAR … Brad Keselowski’s 5th-place finish in the Coke 600 was his first top 10 of the season but he was not celebrating. “I want to win.” pic.twitter.com/GxnHT0ZJ9M — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) May 26, 2025

“We had a really good car. We got mixed up in some of the different stuff at the midpoint of the race and just clawed our way out. I feel like if we could have got to the lead, we could have won the race. I wish it was a 700-mile race,” he added.

The No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse was one of the best cars on the field in the closing laps. It proved yet again that the inability to close out strong performances with wins is not the car’s fault, but the team’s.

Keselowski pointed this out, “This car was good enough to win. We just weren’t able to put all the dots together, and some of that falls on me for sure.”

Before the Coca-Cola 600, his best finish was 11th place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. He came to Charlotte with three straight DNFs, all of which were the result of crashes.

The RFK Racing owner-operator is now 32nd on the points table, 100 points below the playoff cutline. The veteran has qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons. It remains to be seen if he will make it past the line this time as well.

Brad Keselowski had a different spotter for the Coca-Cola 600

It is usually the veteran spotter, TJ Majors, who is up in the stand to guide Keselowski around the race track. But on Sunday, he was sidelined after undergoing a medical procedure that is likely to keep him away for at least a month.

The official announcement was made on Friday, and it also came to light that Majors would be replaced by Brian Keselowski. The driver said about the absence of this usual guy, “It’s a part of life, I guess. We don’t like it, but we are doing our best to adapt to it.”

However, having the familiar voice of his brother help him out ought to have been a different type of comfort level. The benefits of the same were reflected in the final result that he was able to bring in.