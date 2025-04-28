Why Did NASCAR Disqualify Joey Logano and Ryan Preece? Delving Deeper Into the Penalties Handed at Talladega

NASCAR officials decided to disqualify the cars driven by top-5 finishers Ryan Preece and Joey Logano from the Cup Series race at Talladega after finding rule infringements in their rear spoilers in the post-race inspection. Motorsports consultant and NASCAR media member Bozi Tatarevic used his YouTube channel to break down these penalties in complete detail for fans.

Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang was disqualified for a violation of Rule No. 14.5.8.E. This rule covers the technicalities involving spoiler braces. They must be painted black, and they must consist of the parts outlined in a table that lists the spoiler, a deck lid, and an L-shaped brace with reinforcement on the sides. These reinforcements must hold the brace at a right angle to the deck lid.

This violation led to the car’s disqualification. It was only recently that NASCAR mandated this rule and began looking at it with a stricter lens. Why? Because changing the angle of the spoiler can lead to various advantages that include heightened speed and more mileage. There is a bolt that holds the brace to the spoiler and another that holds it to the deck lid.

Tatarevic speculated that one of these bolts might have been missing in the post-race inspection. It is also possible that the physical hurdles that a car undergoes when racing at these tracks could cause a part to go missing. After all, a bird did fly onto Josh Berry’s windshield on Sunday. Despite this, Team Penske has already declared that it won’t appeal against the penalty.

How Preece’s No. 60 Ford Mustang broke the rules

Ryan Preece’s car was disqualified by NASCAR for violation of Rule No. 14.5.8.F. The rule states that the spoiler may be shimmed meaning thin pieces of material are added between the polycarbonate face and the base. If shims are used, gaps will not be permitted between the spoiler face and the spoiler base. The spoiler face must be flush to the base, either at the top or the bottom, depending on the angle change required.

For superspeedway events, a maximum of two full-width single-piece graduated carbon fibre shims will be the only permitted method of altering spoiler angle. There are CAD files that further specify how these changes can be made without breaking the rule book. The No. 60 Mustang had three shims instead of the permitted two, and this was why officials disqualified it.

The crew altered the positioning of the spoiler relative to the deck lid and base. Even if the spoiler was made slightly flatter on the right side, this could have influenced more air flow over it. This would reduce drag and save fuel.

There isn’t a benefit to this when leading a line. But it benefits a lot when racing in a pack, especially in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Given the technical nature of the violation, it will be a challenging case for RFK Racing to appeal, especially since there is an additional physical part involved. RFK Racing hasn’t yet revealed whether it will appeal or not.