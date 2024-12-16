“Our Relationship Is Unique”: Why Brad Keselowski’s Equation With Long-Time Spotter TJ Majors is a Rarity in NASCAR

Spotters and crew chiefs serve as the primary contact points for NASCAR Cup Series drivers, acting as their ears and eyes out on the track, relaying information about on-track developments.

However, disagreements can arise due to differing perspectives, as evidenced by Kyle Larson’s heated exchange with his spotter, Tyler Monn, during the New Hampshire race. Frustrated with Monn’s remark about allowing Denny Hamlin to race him unfairly, Larson bluntly told him to ‘shut up.’

However, Brad Keselowski and his spotter, TJ Majors, share a productive relationship. Majors, a former professional stock car racing driver, has been spotting for Keselowski and RFK Racing since Keselowski transitioned from Team Penske to RFK in 2022.

Reflecting on their bond, Keselowski recently spoke about his working relationship with Majors, offering insight into how their mutual respect and understanding contribute to communication on the track.

“I’ve known TJ Majors, my spotter for a long time. Our relationship is unique in that sense. I kind of know what he’s thinking and he knows what I’m thinking and just puts us on a unique wavelength so you know I’m a driver that really likes to hear a lot from his spotter.”

“TJ Majors has never been accused of being short of words. So it’s a great relationship in that regard that we can both be served with our needs,” added the RFK owner. Majors echoed similar sentiments, stating, “You want to give him good info, and he likes a lot of info. It’s good to have that communication.”

Majors and Keselowski reflect on the 2024 NASCAR season

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season saw Keselowski break a 110-race winless streak with a victory at Darlington Raceway. Besides that, he finished nine races in the top-5 and 14 in the top-10, achieving an average season finish of 15.6. Reflecting on the year, Keselowski described it as a journey of highs and lows.

Looking back, he shared, “Looking back on 2024, it was a season of highs and lows. The highs were clearly the months of April, May, and a little bit of June where we were contenders to win almost every race. And having won Darlington, almost winning the Coke 600, and just a number of second-place finishes including a near miss at Talladega; that was a really great time for us in this season.”

Meanwhile, his spotter, TJ Majors, struck a more optimistic tone and acknowledged the challenges while talking about the team’s overall competitiveness.

“You want to win but it’s hard to be there. And we’ve been there plenty of times so we didn’t end in the points how we wanted to but I don’t you know I feel like the year we’ve had some pretty strong points,” he remarked.

Looking ahead, Keselowski and RFK Racing will face the added challenge of managing three charters in 2025. With attention divided among three drivers, it remains to be seen whether this expansion will bolster the team’s performance or create additional hurdles.